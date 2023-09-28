Joe Westerman ready for key role in Castleford Tigers rebuild after opting to end career at hometown club

The 33-year-old has been Castleford's standout performer since his return ahead of the 2022 campaign, winning the Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year in both seasons.

Westerman will finish where he started after making his professional debut for the Tigers in 2007.

“I always wanted to end my career at Cas," said the loose forward, who has also had spells with Hull FC, Warrington Wolves, Toronto Wolfpack and Wakefield Trinity.

"It’s something that’s really close to me. I’ve been a Cas supporter since I was about six years old so I love the club. I want to play my best rugby here and do my best to take Cas as far as I can."

Westerman is determined to ensure Castleford are not fighting fires at the foot of Super League in 2024 after avoiding relegation in the penultimate round this year.

"Next year is massive," he added. "Cas aren’t meant to be at the bottom of the table and it is not good for us as a playing group to be down there so I think it's a new start next year.

“There’s a lot of young kids coming through so if we can get the boys playing and enjoying their rugby, which is massive, and enjoying playing for Cas and pulling that badge on, it’ll be a big step forward.

Joe Westerman was Castleford's top performer in 2023. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Us senior lads are there to make sure that these lads understand Castleford, what it means to the town, what it means to the fans and get them so every time they wear that badge they are showing what it means to them and doing it proud."

Director of rugby operations Danny Wilson believes Westerman's experience will be invaluable as the Tigers enter a new era.

“As a person, he’s Castleford through and through," said Wilson.

"He wears his heart on his sleeve when he plays and has been our best player for the last two years.

Joe Westerman celebrates the Magic Weekend win over Leeds. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"He’s an emotional kid. We spoke quite a lot openly about where we want to take the squad and the profile of the squad and lower that average age but you do need some experienced players in that squad and certainly the ones that reflect the personality of Castleford – and I think Westy does that.