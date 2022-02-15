Johnny Whiteley obituary: Hull and Great Britain legend an inspiration to all in rugby league

Rugby league legend Johnny Whiteley plays for Hull FC's Old Boys at the age of 71 at the final match at The Boulevard in 2002. (Picture: Terry Carrott)

The rugby league legend, who died on Sunday at the age of 91, had that impact on people of all ages.

When interviewed for The Yorkshire Post in November 2020, the avuncular Whiteley MBE – who played 418 times for his beloved Hull FC and helped Great Britain defeat Australia as both player and coach – remarked how he would celebrate his 90th birthday like any other day: by racking up 25km or so on his bike.

It felt wrong not to have a spring in your own step after hearing that.

It was no surprise yesterday that players past and present came out to pay their own glowing tributes to ‘Gentleman John’, one of the sport’s true icons who leaves such a wonderful legacy.

A Rugby League Hall of Fame member, loose forward Whiteley won the inaugural World Cup with Great Britain in 1954 and again in 1960 as well as playing a crucial role in the historic series win Down Under two years later.

He was also coach of the last Lions side to claim the Ashes in 1970 but will be fondly remembered for his dedication to his beloved Hull – he was made a Freeman of the City – the sport of rugby league and the local community just as much after his retirement as he was during his playing days.

Whiteley, who Hull hail as their greatest-ever player, attended games right up until last season and, before Covid, would often watch FC training sessions, offering a kindly word of advice or encouragement to the modern-day stars.

Johnny Whiteley in 2016 (Picture: Simon Hulme)

Malcolm Reilly, a fellow Hall of Famer who played under Whiteley in that famous Lions success in 1970, says he will be forever grateful to his former coach.

“The news today has affected me emotionally,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

“It makes me feel really sad. Johnny was such as a great guy and he just did so much for me.

“His coaching was first-class and he was such a lovely, lovely man, a great player and a fantastic coach. He was a fitness freak. I’m still shocked, I have such immense respect for him,

Johnny Whiteley

“He brought me through in a part of my football career in a way I don’t think anyone else could have done.

“I got into a lot of trouble (on the ’70 Ashes tour) and he stuck by me. Without him, I could have been in a lot more trouble.

“But he really looked after me in that instance. He always did. I’ll always be grateful.”

Looking out for others was a common theme in Whiteley’s life.

Rugby league Hall of Fame and Golden Boot Dinner, Elland Road, Leeds Johnny Whiteley (Picture: SWPix.com)

He went on to run his own gym in Hull and was forever helping out at community clubs, including his own West Hull ARLFC, in and around the city.

Another Hull legend – Lee Crooks – has known Whiteley for most of his life.

“I remember when I first signed on for Hull (in 1980) and Johnny came and had a chat with me at training,” said the ex-Castleford and Great Britain prop.

“He was always down at training and he was always one of those who had your back. It was fantastic to have him around.

“He was my coach when I made my Great Britain debut in 1982 and was such a gentleman. He was so knowledgeable. If you were a young lad struggling with your game, he’d sit down with them and get them on the right road. In recent years, working as ambassadors for the club, it’s been great just to be able to sit and chat about the game. We didn’t always agree but it was great chatting!”

As a player, Whiteley led Hull to two league titles and their maiden appearance at Wembley Stadium. However, such is the respect he holds, Whiteley is also revered on the ‘east side of the river’ where he coached arch-rivals Hull KR from 1970 to 1972.

Hull FC chief executive James Clark said: “Johnny’s influence and contribution reaches far beyond rugby league and he served his community selflessly for many, many years, which will never be forgotten. For those who knew him, he’ll not only be remembered as a legend of the club, finest ambassador for the sport and a dedicated servant of the city but most notably, a great friend.”

The club will mark Whiteley’s passing at Saturday’s Betfred Super League fixture against St Helens at the MKM Stadium.