Jordan Abdull fighting to prove fitness but Hull KR suffer fresh blow ahead of Huddersfield Giants clash

Jordan Abdull will make his long-awaited return to Hull KR's 21-man squad this week – but Willie Peters has stressed that the influential half-back still has work to do to prove his fitness.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined for three months with a hamstring injury in a continuation of his recent muscle problems.

Abdull saw his 2022 campaign cut short in May due to a quad injury and suffered a similar issue in the early stages of this year.

The playmaker, who has featured just nine times in 2023, is closing in on his latest comeback and could feature when Rovers face Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

"He'll be back in the 21," said Peters.

"They're the headaches that coaches need to have and want to have. Our spine is certainly doing a great job.

"Jordan needs to meet certain protocols and standards to get the approval to play. He trained today so that's the first step.

"If we do go into the finals, we need to have our best 17 fit and ready to go whoever that may be. There's no doubt Jordan would need some game time to play finals if we got there.

Jordan Abdull has not played since June. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We'll have a look to see where he's at later this week and make a call to see whether he does fit in the team this week."

A victory at the John Smith's Stadium would leave the Robins on the brink of securing a play-off place but they will have to do it without hardworking forwards Elliot Minchella and James Batchelor.

Minchella sustained a concussion in last week's victory over Catalans Dragons, while Batchelor has been forced to go under the knife to repair a troublesome arm issue in a fresh setback for Rovers.

"James Batchelor is having minor surgery to his elbow so he won't play this week," said Peters.

James Batchelor is nursing an elbow issue. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There's a little bone that needs moving or taken out there so it's just a minor cleanout.

"We're hopeful that's only a one-week injury and possibly back the week after.

"It's one that needed to be done because he had pain and then the pain went away and he couldn't straighten his elbow.

"He's got other issues which he's holding off until the end of the year so Batch is one that if he needs to go in (for surgery), he needs to go in."

Jesse Sue is closing in on his comeback but this week comes too soon. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Alongside Batchelor, Minchella has set the standard in KR's pack this year with his work rate.

Peters admits the loose forward will be missed as the Robins go in search of a win that would set up the chance to clinch a top-six spot against Salford Red Devils next week.

"He's been one of our best, if not our best all season," said the Rovers boss.

"He's a big energy player for us and really owning that role. He's going to be a big loss."

Peters was hopeful of having Jesse Sue back from injury this week but the experienced prop has failed to prove his fitness in time.

Sue has not played since sustaining a major hamstring tear at Magic Weekend in early June.

"We were hoping Jesse Sue would be back but he hasn't got to where he needs to be," said Peters.

"He couldn't get to 100 per cent. If he was going to be eligible for selection this week, he needed to meet certain targets and he didn't meet those.