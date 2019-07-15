Jordan Abdull one of new names in England Knights squad as Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC players get cut

FORMER HULL FC and Hull KR stand-off Jordan Abdull is one of the new faces in the revised England Knights performance squad.

READ MORE: Gareth Ellis' latest column on wanting to go back to Headingley and emulate Danny McGuire

Abdull, 23, has been a key part of London Broncos’ side this term having bought him when he put in a transfer request at hometown Hull towards the end of last season.

Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman (PIC: SWpix.com)

He is joined in Paul Anderson’s Knights squad - who are preparing to play Jamaica at Emerald Headingley on October 20 - by team-mate Rob Butler.

The 21-year-old prop hails from Kent and started playing rugby league with Medway Dragons club.

Hull front-row Josh Bowden - who spoke a few weeks ago about believing his Knights chances had gone - has also been added in five changes to the squad that was initially announced in March.

As revealed last night, Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman and Huddersfield Giants prop Olly Wilson, who were both in the England Academy team that beat the Australian Schoolboys last autumn, are also newcomers in Paul Anderson’s 37-strong group.

Castleford Tigers second-row Mike McMeekan and Wigan Warriors’ Joe Greenwood - who have both previously been in the England senior squad - are drafted in while 19 players who featured on the two-match tour of Papua New Guinea are retained.

Those who are left out from the March selection are Huddersfield duo Adam O’Brien and Oliver Holmes, Castleford back-row Oliver Holmes - who only returned from a three-month injury on Friday - Hull back-row Dean Hadley and Warrington Wolves back-row Harvey Livett who is currently on loan at Hull KR.

Knights head coach Paul Anderson said: "It's important that we revise the Knights squad on the basis of 2019 form and it's good that the guys now have the focus of the Jamaica game.

"All five new faces have earned their call-ups with their club performances in 2019.

"Harry and Oliver have moved quickly from the Academy squad who did so well last winter to the Knights set-up and that's exactly how we want our pathways to work.

"There's so much exciting young talent in the domestic game and I'm really looking forward to working with this group for the rest of the 2019."

Knights' performance squad: A Foster, M McMeeken, G Minikin (all Castleford), M Whitley (Catalans Dragons), M English, K Leeming, D McIntosh, O Wilson (all Huddersfield), C Atkin, R Mulhern (both Hull KR), J Bowden, M Matongo (both Hull FC), A Handley, H Newman, M Oledzki, C Smith, L Sutcliffe, J Walker (all Leeds), J Abdull, R Butler (both London Broncos), N Evalds, J Jones (both Salford), J Ashworth, M Lees , D Richardson (all St Helens), J Batchelor (Wakefield), T King, T Lineham, D Patton, J Philbin, D Walker (all Warrington), J Bullock, T Davies, J Greenwood, L Marshall, D Manfredi, S Powell (all Wigan).