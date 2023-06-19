Josh McGuire leaves Warrington Wolves in wake of latest lengthy suspension

Josh McGuire has left Warrington Wolves following his recent 12-game suspension, the Betfred Super League club have announced.

The 33-year-old was hit with the lengthy ban after being found guilty of using unacceptable language towards Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley during a game last month.

It was the prop’s second suspension of the year after being banned for seven matches for a similar offence in a pre-season friendly, also against Leigh.

The Australian’s two-year contract has now been terminated by mutual consent. He made just seven appearances for the Wolves after his arrival from St George Illawarra Dragons at the start of the year.

Josh McGuire has returned to Australia. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

A club statement read: “Warrington Wolves can confirm that Josh McGuire has left the club by mutual agreement with immediate effect.