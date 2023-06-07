Josh McGuire's Warrington Wolves future in doubt after second monster ban of season

Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire has been suspended for 12 matches after being found guilty of a Grade F charge for unacceptable language during his side’s Betfred Super League defeat at Leigh Leopards last month.

McGuire, who has already served a seven-match ban this season after being found guilty of a similar charge following a pre-season game, also against Leigh, had pleaded not guilty.

The 33-year-old McGuire moved to Warrington on a two-year contract at the end of last season after making more than 250 appearances in the NRL, predominantly for Brisbane Broncos.

McGuire’s latest ban would rule him out until the penultimate game of the current season but Warrington – who are yet to comment on the incident – are understood to be set to terminate his contract.