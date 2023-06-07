All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple

Josh McGuire's Warrington Wolves future in doubt after second monster ban of season

Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire has been suspended for 12 matches after being found guilty of a Grade F charge for unacceptable language during his side’s Betfred Super League defeat at Leigh Leopards last month.
By PA Staff
Published 7th Jun 2023, 07:53 BST

McGuire, who has already served a seven-match ban this season after being found guilty of a similar charge following a pre-season game, also against Leigh, had pleaded not guilty.

The 33-year-old McGuire moved to Warrington on a two-year contract at the end of last season after making more than 250 appearances in the NRL, predominantly for Brisbane Broncos.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McGuire’s latest ban would rule him out until the penultimate game of the current season but Warrington – who are yet to comment on the incident – are understood to be set to terminate his contract.

Josh McGuire, left, celebrates a try. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)Josh McGuire, left, celebrates a try. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
Josh McGuire, left, celebrates a try. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)