Josh Simm heads back to St Helens after seeing Hull FC loan cut short

Hull FC loanee Josh Simm has returned to St Helens after the Super League champions activated a recall option in his short-term contract.

By James OBrien
Monday, 8th August 2022, 10:33 am
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 10:37 am

The 21-year-old was set to stay with the Black and Whites for the remainder of the season but Kristian Woolf has moved to bolster his squad after seeing Saints hit by injuries.

Simm made a positive impression following his arrival in early July, marking his debut with an important try in the win over Hull KR at Magic Weekend.

The winger was an ever-present during his time with Hull, scoring two tries in all in five outings.

Josh Simm celebrates his try against Hull KR. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Simm could come up against Brett Hodgson's side this Sunday when St Helens travel to the MKM Stadium.

"Hull FC can confirm that loanee Josh Simm has been recalled by St Helens," a club statement read.

"It was intended that Simm would remain on loan for the remainder of the season, but Saints have recalled the player due to injuries.

"The club would like to thank Josh for his efforts in Black and White, and wish him the very best for the remainder of the season and beyond."

Hull FCSt HelensSuper LeagueKristian WoolfHull KR