The 21-year-old was set to stay with the Black and Whites for the remainder of the season but Kristian Woolf has moved to bolster his squad after seeing Saints hit by injuries.

Simm made a positive impression following his arrival in early July, marking his debut with an important try in the win over Hull KR at Magic Weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger was an ever-present during his time with Hull, scoring two tries in all in five outings.

Josh Simm celebrates his try against Hull KR. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Simm could come up against Brett Hodgson's side this Sunday when St Helens travel to the MKM Stadium.

"Hull FC can confirm that loanee Josh Simm has been recalled by St Helens," a club statement read.

"It was intended that Simm would remain on loan for the remainder of the season, but Saints have recalled the player due to injuries.