Hull KR head coach Willie Peters is relishing the challenge of granting the fans their ultimate wish by beating Hull FC in their own backyard.

The Robins head into the Good Friday derby at the MKM Stadium in high spirits after overpowering Leeds Rhinos in atrocious conditions on home soil.

Rovers have enjoyed a positive start to the Peters era but the Australian knows the pressure is about to go up a notch.

"I'm looking forward to it," he said as he switched his attention to his first derby experience.

"It's going to be a special occasion. When I first got the job, the fans were basically saying 'You don't have to win any other game, just win that one.'

"I understand it's a derby game. We'll prepare as normal but come next week when you've got a full house at the FC stadium, it's going to be a special occasion."

The 20-12 victory over the Rhinos made it back-to-back wins for Peters' men after making light work of Wakefield Trinity in their previous outing.

Peters was convinced Rovers were heading in the right direction despite a run of defeats in the first half of March.

Willie Peters' side delivered a wet weather masterclass on Friday night. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We want to be consistent," he added. "The best teams in the competition are consistent.

"If you look at the season, we lost three on the bounce and weren't sitting in a positive position on the ladder but the performances were strong.

"If you lose and put in a good performance in a tight game, you'll get the win the next week if you have the same performance.

"We went through a little period there but our performances weren't too bad. Now we're starting to get our rewards and build.