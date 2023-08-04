Justin Holbrook reveals how close he came to taking Warrington Wolves job after finding new NRL club

Justin Holbrook has opened up on the decision to reject Warrington Wolves for a new role in the NRL with Sydney Roosters, saying he was "all but gone to England" before having a late change of heart.

Warrington quickly identified the former St Helens boss as their top target after parting company with Daryl Powell at the end of last week and appeared to have got their man, with renowned commentator and journalist Andrew Voss reporting that Holbrook had agreed terms with the club.

However, in a late U-turn Holbrook has signed a three-year deal with the Roosters as an assistant from 2024, citing family reasons.

“My decision to go with the Roosters was my personal knowledge of the club and how professional they are," said Holbrook, who had been out of work since his sudden sacking by Gold Coast Titans in June.

“Having very good people that are well-qualified in their roles makes the world of difference to coaches, and knowing Robbo (head coach Trent Robinson) well and how he will challenge me to add value to the club made this decision make sense to me.

“I must say I was all but gone to England to join the Warrington Wolves who were terrific to deal with but it just wasn’t right for my family so again when I spoke to Trent and (chairman) Nick (Politis) and understood the role I would play, I felt the Roosters were the right choice.