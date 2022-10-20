News you can trust since 1754
Kasey Badger to make history as first woman to referee men’s World Cup match

Kasey Badger will become the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match when she takes charge of Monday’s Group D clash between Tonga and Wales at the Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens.

By PA Sport Staff
4 minutes ago

Badger will also be a touchjudge for Friday’s Group B game between Australia and Scotland in Coventry while fellow Australian Belinda Sharpe, the only other woman on the panel, will run the line for New Zealand’s Group C match against Jamaica in Hull on Saturday night.

Australia’s Gerard Sutton will referee England’s Group A clash with France at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday.

Referee Kasey Badger speaks to the players during the match between the Women's Indigenous All Stars and the Women's Maori All Stars earlier this year. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
