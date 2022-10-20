Kasey Badger to make history as first woman to referee men’s World Cup match
Kasey Badger will become the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match when she takes charge of Monday’s Group D clash between Tonga and Wales at the Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens.
Badger will also be a touchjudge for Friday’s Group B game between Australia and Scotland in Coventry while fellow Australian Belinda Sharpe, the only other woman on the panel, will run the line for New Zealand’s Group C match against Jamaica in Hull on Saturday night.
Australia’s Gerard Sutton will referee England’s Group A clash with France at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday.