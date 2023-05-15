All Sections
Keighley Cougars part company with Rhys Lovegrove after 'disappointing' results

Keighley Cougars have parted company with head coach Rhys Lovegrove following Sunday's home defeat by Sheffield Eagles.

By James O'Brien
Published 15th May 2023, 20:50 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 20:55 BST

Assistant coach Jy-mel Coleman has taken the reins on an interim basis and will be supported by Jordie Hedges, Dean Muir and Jake Webster, who takes on the role of director of rugby.

Keighley CEO Ryan O’Neill said: “We would like to thank Rhys for his commitment and service to the club.

"It is disappointing that results have not reflected the hard work and commitment that he has undoubtedly shown. He leaves with our very best wishes.”

Lovegrove, who represented Hull KR and Bradford Bulls during his playing career, took over at Cougar Park midway through 2019 and led the club to the League 1 title with a perfect record last year.

He was rewarded with a new contract until the end of 2024 but leaves Keighley just 11 games into the Championship season.

The Cougars are ninth in the table, only two points adrift of the play-off positions.

“Having been at the club four years it has been an honour and privilege to lead the club as head coach," said Lovegrove.

Rhys Lovegrove has left Cougar Park. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)Rhys Lovegrove has left Cougar Park. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
"I would like to thank the performance staff, some often going above and beyond, and the players. I wish all concerned the very best for the future.”

