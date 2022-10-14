Keighley MP backs Cougars fight against ‘completely unfair’ RFL shake-up plans

The global sports media giant last month unveiled a string of measures designed to “re-imagine” the sport as part of its 12-year strategic partnership with the Rugby Football League.

Central to those plans for a shake-up of the game was the introduction of a grading system for all clubs which would replace promotion and relegation to and from the top flight.

The recommendations were put to the vote at a meeting of the Rugby League Council on Thursday and, according to the RFL, received “strong” support in principle.

Keighley were the single dissenting voice among the 37 professional clubs – although there were some abstentions – with Cougars managing director Kaue Garcia claiming they are unfair and will damage the game in the long run.

Conservative MP Moore has backed his local club, saying: “I stand unequivocally with the Keighley Cougars’ position on this issue and I admire the strong stance they have taken today, especially with being the only club to vote against the IMG’s completely unfair proposals.

“The Rugby Football League and IMG should not be an elitist venture where clubs can pay-in to win, with immunity from relegation. It’s not fair and it’s not sport.

“I will do all I can in Parliament to support our Keighley Cougars in their efforts to reverse these ridiculous plans.”

Keighley Cougars celebrate their League 1 success. (Picture: Tom Pearson/SWpix.com)

A statement issued by Cougars chief executive Ryan O’Neill said: “Keighley Cougars take pride in promoting equality and fairness in all walks of life, both sporting and non-sporting.

“To give elite clubs immunity from relegation runs contrary to our values.

“To create a top division with elite clubs who can never face relegation is only in the self-interests of those involved.

“The Cougars are currently standing alone against the proposals but we believe in our values and in the long-term interests of our sport.

“The vote today was in favour of the equivalent of the failed European Super League in football.

“This was rejected at the highest level, with the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson committing to legislate against it, citing a cartel and it being ‘against the basic principles of competition’.”

Under IMG plans, clubs would be categorised in three bands based on a series of as-yet undetermined on and off-field criteria, with teams in the A band guaranteed to earn their place within the competition’s top tier.

Those given category B status would fill the remaining places in a 12-team top flight but face an annual re-assessment in which they must prove themselves worthy of promotion to the safeguarded A standard or run the risk of being replaced.

The plans, which also include removing unpopular ‘loop’ fixtures, the scrapping of the annual Magic Weekend and a window for an international break, are due to come into force at the end of the 2024.

Despite Keighley’s stance, IMG will draw encouragement from the decision of the vast majority of clubs to throw their weight behind their proposals.

A statement from the RFL said: “The sport’s executive will now work with IMG to scope out the details of the recommendations. This will involve appropriate consultation with clubs and other stakeholders.

“This work will sit alongside other workstreams to maximise the commercial potential of the sport and build deeper relationships with fans and new audiences.