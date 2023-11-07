Kelepi Tanginoa's first words after swapping Wakefield Trinity for Hull KR

Hull KR have moved quickly to replace Kane Linnett after landing Wakefield Trinity forward Kelepi Tanginoa on a three-year deal.

Linnett's immediate retirement freed up an overseas quota spot that has been filled by Tanginoa, a back-rower capable of playing in the middle.

The 29-year-old represented Parramatta Eels, North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Sea Eagles in the NRL before joining Wakefield in 2019.

Tanginoa quickly established himself as a key player for Trinity, with his 2020 form earning him a place in the Super League Dream Team.

The Australian scored 21 tries in 88 games during his five-year stay at Belle Vue but featured just seven times last season due to injury as Wakefield dropped out of the top flight.

Tanginoa will link up with former Trinity team-mates Jai Whitbread, James Batchelor, Corey Hall and Yusuf Aydin at Craven Park, while he worked under Rovers head coach Willie Peters at Manly.

"I was really excited when I found out I had the opportunity to come to Hull KR," said Tanginoa.

"I know a bit about Willie and what he can bring to a team. When he gave me a call, it was a no-brainer for me.

Kelepi Tanginoa has moved across Yorkshire to Hull KR.

"I know what Willie can bring out of me as a player and to see what he’s brought to Hull KR and the progress they’ve made in the Challenge Cup and Super League, I’m really grateful to be a part of that next year.

"It will feel pretty comfortable for me entering a new environment knowing a few of the boys. Batch, Jai, Yusuf and Corey are top quality players. I’m looking forward to playing alongside them again."

Rovers are fresh from reaching the Challenge Cup final and getting to within 80 minutes of a maiden Grand Final in their first season under Peters.

Tanginoa is confident he will fulfil his ambitions with the Robins.

Kelepi Tanginoa watched much of last season from the sidelines.

"It’s exciting," he added.

"Every time I play at Hull KR, they’re probably the loudest fans in Super League. I can’t wait to play in front of a home crowd and hear the fans get behind us next year.

"One of the reasons I agreed to come to Hull KR was the progress they’re making. What the club did this year was amazing and the ambition they have for the future is bright.

"To do that next year and for the years to come, I want to be part of that."

Peters believes Tanginoa has the qualities and character to be a success at Craven Park.

"He’s always been known as a powerful player," said Peters, whose other new signings include Peta Hiku and Tyrone May.

"Kelepi will bring leg speed and punch to the team. He’s been known as one of the better back-rowers in Super League and he made the league’s Dream Team in 2020.