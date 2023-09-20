Castleford Tigers forward Kenny Edwards will hang up his boots following Friday's game against Leeds Rhinos.

The 34-year-old initially joined the Tigers on loan from Huddersfield Giants for 2022 before signing a three-year permanent deal midway through the season.

However, he will leave the club just 12 months into his contract after opting to retire from the game.

Edwards, who began his career at Parramatta Eels, moved to Super League in 2018 with Catalans Dragons and got his hands on the Challenge Cup just three months later.

The back-rower made the switch to Castleford after two seasons with Huddersfield.

“It’s been in the offing for 12 months, probably last year I was thinking about it," he said.

"I’ve enjoyed my time here so much so I put it to the back of my mind and signed the contract.

"It’s probably a year further on than I thought I’d retire. My body is breaking down a bit too so now is the perfect time to move on.

Kenny Edwards will play his final game of rugby league this week. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

“The club have got a young crop of players coming through next year so it’s time for me to move on. More than anything I just want to take my kids home. They’re missing Australia and they’ve been a big influence. They’ve been wanting to go home now for a couple of years.

"I’ve got a new opportunity in the next phase of my life so that’s another big reason. I work in wellness and mental health in Australia so through contacts I’ve made along the way I’ve got a job waiting for me."

Castleford have announced a raft of departures since securing their Super League status, with Edwards set to share his last game with the likes of Nathan Massey and Greg Eden in the season finale at Headingley.

Niall Evalds, Jordan Turner and Suaia Matagi are among the other players on their way out of Wheldon Road, while Mahe Fonua, Bureta Faraimo, Adam Milner, Callum McLelland, Jake Mamo and Daniel Smith have all moved on since the start of the year.

Kenny Edwards has spent two seasons with the Tigers. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said: “Whenever you think of Kenny Edwards you think of his career.

"For a bloke who’s done the things he has done and be so grounded and humble is a testament to the character.

"He’s a livewire. You see that on the field. He wears his heart on his sleeve.