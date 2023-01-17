Kevin Proctor discusses Gold Coast Titans sacking, Wakefield Trinity dedication and proving himself in Super League

After leaving his two young children behind to join Wakefield Trinity in Super League, Kevin Proctor has declared: "I'm definitely not here for a holiday."

The 33-year-old swapped the tropical Gold Coast for wintry Wakefield on the back of a turbulent year which saw him sacked by the Titans.

Proctor's motives have been questioned in the twilight of his career but the former New Zealand international is throwing everything into the new adventure after making a major sacrifice.

"The only hard thing was leaving my kids back in Oz," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"That was the only reason I was hesitant about coming over here. I'd never been away from my kids ever – and they're eight and six.

"Other than that, I've always wanted to play here. I didn't want to be that guy who looks back when I'm 50 and ask myself why I didn't give it a crack.

"I was just at that stage of my career where I needed a change and a new challenge. I wasn't getting bored of it but I needed a different spark. Coming over here has given me that.

"If I'm willing to leave my kids back in the Gold Coast, I'm obviously taking it seriously and it shows how much I want to be here. I wouldn't do that lightly."

Kevin Proctor left Gold Coast Titans under a cloud last year. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Proctor found himself in limbo after leaving the Titans under a cloud in July.

The forward paid a heavy price for vaping in the toilets during a game and posting video footage on social media.

"To be honest, I don't think it (being sacked) was fair but I've got no hard feelings towards them," he said.

"I wasn't even playing and it's not like it was illegal; it's probably frowned on.

Kevin Proctor arrived in England in late December. (Photo: Dean Williams/Wakefield Trinity)

"I tried to send it to one of my friends and accidentally put it out there. It was just a laugh, I guess, but it's something I shouldn't have done and I regret doing it.

"I probably wouldn't have had this opportunity if that didn't happen so it was kind of a blessing in disguise."

There was talk of Proctor taking early retirement in the aftermath of his sacking but that was never on the cards.

"Nah," he added. "That's what they (the Australian media) do best to sell stories.

Kevin Proctor during his time in the New Zealand side. (Picture: Steve McArthur / @RowingCelebration /SWpix.com)

"I felt like I still had a fair bit to give and hadn't lost that passion for the game. I suppose when you start losing that, you look to retire."

Proctor is viewed by some as damaged goods and someone whose best days are behind him.

He will let his rugby do the talking in his debut season in Super League.

"I've never really worried about people's opinions," said Proctor.

"You kind of learn how to deal with fans and critics along the way. I've got a pretty thick skin.

"But I've definitely got a point to prove. I'm definitely not here for a holiday. I'll show people that with my actions."

Proctor made a promising start in Sunday's pre-season friendly against Halifax Panthers, demonstrating his competitiveness and leadership during a 30-minute stint.

In his first outing of any kind since May, Proctor had to walk before he could run.

"That's the longest I've had off ever," he said. "I felt a bit like a baby giraffe when I first got out there!

"Because I hadn't played for so long I didn't want to flog myself too much and risk coming away with an injury.

"I'm slowly trying to build into it to make sure I'm flying by round one."

After spending virtually his entire 15-year career to date in the second row, Proctor found himself at loose forward.

"I don't mind being in the middle," he added.

"It's probably the hardest job on the field but it's actually pretty simple when you break it down – you've just got to chuck it up and make your tackles.

"It's a new journey for me in the middle but I'm looking forward to it."

An NRL Grand Final winner with 22 international caps to his name, Proctor brings a wealth of experience.

His team-mates have quickly discovered how the vocal Kiwi operates.

"I had to say to the boys that if I'm yelling something at them on the field, don't take it personally," said the former Melbourne Storm star.

"I'd rather scream stuff so they get it done with more intent. I'm probably a bit more verbal than what they're used to.

"It just comes naturally to me. I don't mind yelling at a few people but I expect the same back.

"It's always a two-way street with me. If I'm doing the wrong thing, I expect to get yelled at as well. Then we can have a laugh and a beer after the game."

A strong team spirit will be vital for Trinity as they set about defying the odds all over again.

Proctor is quietly confident about Wakefield's prospects in 2023.

"If we don't aim high, what's the point?" said Proctor.

"We're not here just to compete. We seem to have a really good squad of boys here. I want to see these guys do as well as they can.

"We've got to take it in little increment blocks, though, and set ourselves little goals. Instead of thinking about the bigger picture, we've got to win those little battles first and slowly build up to get to the goal that we want to get to.