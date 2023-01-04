Kevin Proctor poised to make Wakefield Trinity debut as Mark Applegarth gives early impressions

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth is preparing to unleash new signings Kevin Proctor and Samisoni Langi in next week's friendly against Halifax Panthers.

Fellow fresh faces Morgan Smith and Renouf Atoni featured in the Boxing Day win over Leeds Rhinos but the trial game came too soon for Proctor and Langi. Proctor only touched down last week, while Langi arrived just before Christmas.

The plan is for both players to get their first taste of action in Trinity colours when Halifax visit Belle Vue on January 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As long as they stay injury free, they'll get some game time," Applegarth told The Yorkshire Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kevin started training on Monday and is looking good to say he had extended time off. He looks like he's taken care of himself. He's a proven quality player.

"We could have played Soni on Boxing Day but we didn't want to rush him. He's been training well and has lifted the intensity of the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Touch wood, they'll both get a run-out in Reece Lyne's testimonial against Halifax."

Proctor had been without a club since his acrimonious departure from Gold Coast Titans in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Applegarth saw his team beat Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day. (Photo: Steve Riding)

But there was never any danger of the former New Zealand back-rower arriving at Wakefield out of shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Naturally he's into his training," said Applegarth. "His partner is a personal trainer working in the health and wellness industry so they live a pretty active lifestyle as it is.

"You can tell he's been looking after himself. Our strength and conditioning team and medical team were in contact with him asking him to do certain programmes and record certain tests so they knew roughly what sort of condition he was in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He came over on the 28th so had a few days to get acclimatised before starting field sessions on the 2nd. We've just got to be smart with him to make sure we don't overexpose him and give his body a bit of time to adapt.

Kevin Proctor arrived at Wakefield Trinity in good condition. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully from next week we can keep on ramping it up so he gets a good six-week block of training into him before round one."

Proctor has moved to Super League following his sacking by the Titans for vaping in the toilets during a game and posting video footage on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward's character has been questioned in the aftermath of the incident but he has already convinced Applegarth that he made the right decision in bringing him to Trinity.

"He's exactly what we expected when we signed him: an experienced head who sets the standard with the way he trains and is real humble," added Applegarth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Wakefield Trinity signing Samisoni Langi in action for France. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"He had a well-documented incident in Australia but after speaking to him for the first time, I knew he'd be a good fit for our club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you look at his previous record, you don't get kept in Melbourne's system for eight years unless you've got something about you.