A new half hour BBC documentary is set to air this week tracking the incredible journey of Kevin Sinfield OBE in support of his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow.

Kevin Sinfield: Going the Extra Mile, follows Kevin on his journey through gruelling athletic challenges to raise money for charities helping people affected by motor neurone disease (MND), including his former Rugby League team mate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2019.

The documentary by the Breakfast team at the BBC will show never seen before footage of each of his challenges and an exclusive first chat with him after getting his new role in the England coaching team.

The show will also feature more intimate moments with his friends, family and hundreds of supporters as he runs through towns and cities across the UK.

Watch Kevin Sinfield: Going the Extra Mile on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Friday, 3 February at 7pm. BBC

People living with MND who have been helped and supported by his work also star in the show.

Kevin’s journey began in 2020, when he ‘just went for a run for a mate’, to support MND charities and raise awareness of people living with the disease.

He started by running seven marathons in seven days, but continued to push himself through more physical challenges to raise the much-needed funds and awareness for the cruel and debilitating disease.

In 2022, Kevin completed ‘The Ultra 7 in 7’ challenge, running seven ultra-marathons, covering around 40 miles a day. Finishing at Old Trafford at half time in the Men’s Rugby League World Cup Final, Kevin raised more than £7 million pounds through his challenges, and was awarded an OBE by Duke of Cambridge (now HRH Prince William of Wales).

He also received a standing ovation and special award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony in Salford.

This year he’s been thrown further into the spotlight as he’s been named the defence coach of England’s Rugby Union team ahead of the World Cup and Six Nations championships.

Kevin Sinfield said: “When we set out on the first challenge back in December 2020, we just wanted to help a friend who had found himself in the toughest imaginable position. With a young family of three children under the age of 10, he had been handed a life ending MND diagnosis and worse still, like so many, was then locked in his home as we battled the impact of Covid 19.

“What started out as a way to help a friend became so much more over the course of those first seven marathons in seven days and has grown incredibly over the subsequent two challenges of the Extra Mile and the Ultra 7 in 7. I think everyone can imagine what they would do for their friend in the same position and the overwhelming support has shown that we are a nation who cares about people who are facing their own adversity.

“I am proud to be part of the MND community, the people who are living with the impact of MND who I have been privileged to meet since 2020 inspire me every day and we will never stop banging the drum for MND until we find a cure.”