Key man Mason Lino suspended - but Wakefield Trinity benefit from loophole

The Rugby Football League's match review panel has charged the playmaker with a grade B high tackle in Sunday's win over Warrington Wolves.

However, instead of missing Wakefield's clash with Salford Red Devils on June 26, Lino can serve his ban during the international weekend.

The Samoa international was due to line up for the Combined Nations All Stars but he will now sit out Saturday's game against England through suspension.

Mason Lino has been banned for a high tackle. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Salford centre Tim Lafai will also miss out on representing the All Stars after receiving a one-game suspension, although he too will be available for the Super League match at the AJ Bell Stadium later this month.

Elsewhere in Super League, St Helens forward James Bell was handed a one-match ban after being charged with grade A dangerous contact in the win over Hull KR.

The notes read: "Player goes to ground and then opponent is pushed over the player by player's team-mates who traps leg. Accidental contact."

Hull FC's Josh Griffin was one of four players given zero-match penalty notices.

Tim Lafai will miss out on a run-out on the international stage. (Picture: SWPix.com)