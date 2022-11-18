Krystal Rota backs New Zealand to be at 'peak of game' against Australia in Women's World Cup final

Krystal Rota is confident New Zealand can find another level to see off favourites Australia in the Women's World Cup final.

The Jillaroos are chasing a hat-trick of titles after wins in 2013 and 2017 but they know all about the threats New Zealand possess after edging a pulsating group game 10-8 earlier this month.

The Kiwi Ferns contributed five players to the Team of the Tournament, while Raecene McGregor won the Golden Boot.

Rota believes New Zealand are capable of raising their game on the biggest stage of all at Old Trafford.

“We take confidence from knowing that while they have beaten a lot of teams by a lot of points, they came up against us and had a good close game," said the Kiwi Ferns captain.

“We definitely didn’t anticipate that we were going to get to the final but we have had confidence in ourselves from the get-go and we know there is more to come from us.

"Provided we do the right things, we will be at the peak of our game on Saturday.”