Lee Gaskell leaves Wakefield Trinity to ‘pursue other opportunities’ and nail down preferred position

Lee Gaskell has left Wakefield Trinity by mutual consent to pursue other opportunities.
By James O'Brien
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 10:47 BST

The versatile back joined Trinity from Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2022 season and played 24 games for the club.

Gaskell, who has made just seven appearances this year due to injury, has cut short his spell at Belle Vue after growing frustrated about his lack of game time at stand-off.

Wakefield chief executive Michael Carter said: "Lee never really got a sustained run at his favoured number six position whilst at the club and both parties felt it would be best for Lee to pursue other opportunities.

Lee Gaskell is on his way to a new club. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Lee Gaskell is on his way to a new club. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
"I would like to thank Lee for his service to Wakefield Trinity and wish him all the best in the future."

