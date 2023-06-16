Lee Gaskell leaves Wakefield Trinity to ‘pursue other opportunities’ and nail down preferred position

The versatile back joined Trinity from Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2022 season and played 24 games for the club.

Gaskell, who has made just seven appearances this year due to injury, has cut short his spell at Belle Vue after growing frustrated about his lack of game time at stand-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield chief executive Michael Carter said: "Lee never really got a sustained run at his favoured number six position whilst at the club and both parties felt it would be best for Lee to pursue other opportunities.

Lee Gaskell is on his way to a new club. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)