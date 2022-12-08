Lee Radford's message to Jacob Hookem after handing youngster Castleford Tigers opportunity

Lee Radford has added Jacob Hookem to his Castleford Tigers squad for 2023 and told the former Hull FC youngster that he has every chance of breaking into the first team.

The 20-year-old has signed a 12-month deal with an option for a second season following his departure from boyhood club Hull, for whom he made six Super League appearances.

After losing Jake Trueman, Danny Richardson, Ryan Hampshire and Callum McLelland to serious injuries last season, Radford has stressed that Hookem is not there to make up the numbers.

“He’s a young half that I’m pleased to get over the line," said the ex-Hull head coach, who handed Hookem his senior debut in a pre-season friendly against Halifax Panthers in early 2020.

"With Danny’s injury last year and Callum not being available for us last year, Jacob will be quite high up in the pecking order.

"Hopefully he can come to the club and develop working alongside the likes of Jacob Miller and Gareth Widdop. There are some senior blokes that can help him develop.”

Hookem featured four times for the Black and Whites in 2022 and gained further experience during loan spells in the Championship with Whitehaven and Bradford Bulls.

The youngster is eager to make an impression during Castleford's pre-season programme, which begins with a friendly against Featherstone Rovers on New Year's Eve.

Jacob Hookem has linked up with Castleford Tigers ahead of the 2023 season. (Photo: Melanie Allatt Photography)

“The opportunity came up and I’m excited to be able to progress here at Castleford,” said Hookem, who has been with the Tigers since the start of pre-season.

“I was able to get a few Super League games under my belt last year at Hull so my aim is to keep progressing and kick on to become a regular at the top level.

“First of all, I want to have a good pre-season and impress Radders and the coaches and hopefully I can push on and get some first-team games.

"I’ll aim to hit the ground running during the pre-season games if I get the opportunity and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the Cas fans."

Jacob Hookem during a training session for his new club. (Photo: Melanie Allatt Photography)

As well as Radford, Hookem worked under head of rugby and development Danny Wilson and head of youth development Rob Nickolay at Hull.

Hookem believes the pair will help take his game to the next level.

“I owe a lot to Danny and Rob," said Hookem.

"They’ve put a lot of development into me and really helped me with my game so I’m happy to be back with them.

Jacob Hookem in action for Hull FC earlier this year. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Those two are key reasons why I chose to come to Cas. The pathway too and the type of knowledge they have were key factors in coming here.”

Hookem has taken advantage of the partnership between the Tigers Foundation and University Centre Leeds since arriving at the club.

“It’s really important," added Hookem, who is studying sports coaching.

