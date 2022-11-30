Leeds Rhinos loose forward Cameron Smith has been rewarded for a stellar season with a new contract and the number 13 jersey for 2023.

The 24-year-old has penned fresh terms that will keep him at Headingley until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Smith made his Rhinos debut in 2016 after coming through the club's academy and has gone on to make 101 appearances.

After playing a key role in Leeds' run to the Grand Final last season, Smith is looking forward to following in the footsteps of the likes of Kevin Sinfield in the 13 shirt next year.

“Leeds is my club," said Smith, who takes the jersey from Zane Tetevano.

"I never wanted to play anywhere else so I am delighted to commit my long-term future to the club.

"The number 13 shirt has so much history and heritage here at Leeds and to see my name above that number on the shirt is incredibly special to me and my family.

"I am still only 24 but I am excited about working with Rohan Smith and our coaching staff to continue to improve and hopefully as a group of players we can achieve our goals together.”

Cameron Smith celebrates the semi-final win over Wigan Warriors. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith believes the forward's story will offer hope to youngsters making their way through the grades at Headingley.

“I am pleased for Cameron that he has committed his long-term future to the club," he said.