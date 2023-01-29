Leeds Rhinos opened their account for the year with a 24-10 victory over Bradford Bulls at Headingley.

Rohan Smith named another understrength team on the back of defeats to Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Leopards but the Rhinos proved too strong for their West Yorkshire neighbours.

After Joe Arundel cancelled out Leon Ruan's try, it was one-way traffic for a long period with Morgan Gannon, Richie Myler and Joe Gibbons all adding their names to the scoresheet.

George Flanagan Snr scored a late consolation for the Bulls, who kick off their Championship season against Whitehaven next weekend.

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at three Leeds players that caught the eye at Headingley.

Sam Lisone

After clear signs of rust in his first outing at Leigh, the former Gold Coast Titans prop produced an all-action performance on Sunday afternoon.

Lisone carried strongly and showed good leg speed, with one rampaging run particularly eye-catching. He also showed he has a good pair of hands.

Sam Lisone charges at Jack Walker. (Picture by Tony Johnson)

The early evidence suggests the 28-year-old will endear himself to the fans with his on-field antics, which included an exaggerated attempted offload with a big smile on his face and playing dead to make it clear he had been taken out off the ball.

Lisone got 35 minutes under his belt as the Rhinos continue to build towards their Super League opener at Warrington Wolves on February 16.

Richie Myler

The experienced playmaker started in the halves – as he did when Wakefield visited on Boxing Day – and pulled the strings to good effect in the first half.

Joe Gibbons bursts past Kieran Gill. (Picture by Tony Johnson)

Myler laid on the opening try for Ruan with a nice delayed pass and got one himself after backing up a break by Gibbons.

There was nothing particularly flashy about Myler's play but he controlled things throughout his 40-minute stint in the absence of Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer.

The performance underlined Myler's versatility and value to the Rhinos.

Joe Gibbons

The 20-year-old – son of former Leeds player David Gibbons – enjoyed an afternoon to remember at Headingley.

In his second outing of pre-season, the young back-rower made a sparkling break from deep to lay on Myler's try and scored himself after running a good line to take advantage of a hole in the Bradford defence.