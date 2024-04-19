The full-back duly failed to make the required 10 metres after shanking his kick and Jake Connor knocked over the penalty from in front to give Huddersfield Giants a decisive lead.

Perhaps still rattled from being dragged back behind his own line, Miller was guilty of a costly brain explosion, the type of error seen all too often under a coach who promotes bold rugby.

The errant kick sparked boos from the home supporters and chants of an unsavoury nature questioning Miller's decision.

Leeds made a promising start to the season but have yet to find the consistency they have been craving since the end of 2022.

The Rhinos showed both sides of their game in the space of 80 minutes, controlling the first half before imploding after the interval.

Leeds could point to some questionable decisions in an action-packed encounter – chiefly the call to sign off Adam Clune's clinching try when there appeared to be a knock-on by Kevin Naiqama – and the loss of Harry Newman and David Fusitu'a to injury but Huddersfield were good value for a fifth consecutive win and their first at Headingley since 2018.

The Giants produced a stirring late fightback, surging back from 24-12 down with 16 minutes remaining to complete another statement victory following their Challenge Cup success at Catalans Dragons.

Huddersfield deserve the plaudits but much of the focus will be on Leeds and Smith after a fourth successive home defeat.

There was no sign of the drama to come as the rivals went set for set in the opening 15 minutes, Mikolaj Oledzki spurning the only chance after racing into open field from Cameron Smith's inside ball.

With Brodie Croft racing through in support, Oledzki produced a prop forward's pass that landed a long way behind his half-back.

Huddersfield were edging the territory battle before Miller injected some life into proceedings for the Rhinos.

Collecting a kick on the Leeds line, the Australian jinked his way up towards halfway to get the crowd going.

The Giants never recovered, Paul Momirovski keeping his composure to finish after Justin Sangare's offload found Rhyse Martin via a big deflection off the hand of Elliot Wallis.

Croft was becoming increasingly influential for the Rhinos as they went in search of a second try.

The half-back slalomed his way to within a few metres of the Huddersfield line before Newman was shut down on the last tackle to end the threat.

Connor – fresh from a virtuoso performance in Perpignan – probed without success before Luke Yates was sin-binned for an innocuous-looking challenge on Luis Roberts.

Leeds got another leg-up when Connor kicked out on the full and they punished the full-back in the next set.

Martin broke through with worrying ease from a Huddersfield perspective and the pressure told as Croft sent through a smart grubber kick that was finished by a gleeful Fusitu'a on his first appearance of the year.

After Martin added the extras from out wide to make it 12-0, the Rhinos continued to defend their line with a steely edge.

The Giants got on the board on the half-time hooter thanks to a Connor penalty and wiped out the deficit in double-quick time in the early stages of the second period as Leeds completely lost their way defensively.

Esan Marsters took advantage of a soft effort from Fusitu'a to finish and Huddersfield scored again from the restart.

Seb Ikahihifo swatted aside would-be tacklers to set Adam Swift free and seemingly on his way to a stunning try.

The winger was denied inches short by a last-ditch effort by Newman but the Giants found a way over in the opposite corner thanks to a flying finish from Wallis.

When Fusitu'a and Newman were forced off injured to leave Leeds with a makeshift three-quarter partnership on the right edge, it appeared to be advantage Huddersfield.

But the Rhinos enjoyed a surge of their own to seemingly take a decisive grip on the game.

Momirovski scored from Miller's pass following his switch to the right wing and O'Connor ran a superb line to go over under the posts.

Leeds took a 12-point lead into the final quarter, only to implode in spectacular fashion in the face of a stunning assault from Huddersfield.

Swift went over from dummy-half following another strong run by Marsters and the Giants continued to target the Rhinos' right edge.

Marsters and Swift combined to put Harvey Livett over and Huddersfield were level when Kevin Naiqama finished a slick move to the right.

Connor's wayward goalkicking kept Leeds in it but they were their own worst enemies in a remarkable collapse.

Miller gifted Connor the chance to nudge the Giants in front for the first time and Clune raced clear to make sure of the win after benefiting from a generous call by referee Chris Kendall.

With the clock ticking down to a famous Huddersfield win, Miller was sin-binned for dissent to round off a nightmare second half for the stunned Rhinos.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Fusitu'a, Newman, Momirovski, Roberts, Croft, Frawley, Sangare, Ackers, Oledzki, Martin, McDonnell, Smith. Substitutes: Nicholson-Watton, Goudemand, O'Connor, Lisone.

Tries: Momirovski (15, 51), Fusitu'a (32), O'Connor (55)

Goals: Martin 4/4

Sin bin: Miller (80)

Huddersfield Giants: Connor, Swift, Marsters, Naiqama, Wallis, Lolohea, Clune, English, Milner, Greenwood, Livett, Cudjoe, Yates. Substitutes: Golding, Rushton, Wilson, Ikahihifo.

Tries: Marsters (45), Wallis (47), Swift (64), Livett (66), Naiqama (70), Clune (78)

Goals: Connor 3/8

Sin bin: Yates (29)