Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants confirm major injury blows ahead of Headingley showdown

Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants have suffered injury blows ahead of Sunday's clash at Headingley with David Fusitu'a and Ashton Golding facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Rhinos winger Fusitu'a will be out for up to eight weeks with an ankle issue, while Giants utility man Golding could be sidelined for three months after sustaining a hamstring injury last weekend.

Ash Handley, who has missed the last three games with an ankle problem, is close to returning to contention for Leeds and will look to prove his fitness in the days leading into the Easter fixture.

Nene Macdonald, meanwhile, is still recovering from the calf issue that forced him to sit out last week's defeat at Hull KR.

Rhinos boss Rohan Smith said: "Fusitu'a has a decent ankle injury which has turned out to most likely be six to eight weeks.

"He'll be seeing a specialist this afternoon so we'll know a bit more about the way forward there.

"Ash is back in training but we’re not sure if he'll be available yet. He might have a chance but he hasn't done a full training session yet so we'll have to see.

"If Nene is available, he'll come back in. He's still in the rehab process. He's done some running but we're not sure yet.

Ashton Golding has suffered an injury blow. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I've got (Liam) Tindall and young Luis Roberts so we've got a few players that are chomping at the bit for an opportunity."

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson confirmed that Jermaine McGillvary, who has played just twice this year due to injury, will replace Golding on the wing at Headingley.

In a boost for the Giants, Will Pryce is pushing to be available for the clash with Leeds after learning his ankle injury is not as bad as first feared.

"We're looking at three months for Ash at the moment," said Watson.

David Fusitu’a is facing a stint on the sidelines. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It's quite a nasty one for him which is unfortunate the way he was playing.

"We'll see on Prycey tomorrow. He was going to go for a scan but he's bounced back pretty well. He's not trained today but if he's available, he'll train tomorrow and play on the weekend."

Watson is set to welcome back Harvey Livett after he sat out the win at Salford Red Devils with a calf issue.

However, fellow forwards Josh Jones (head) and Oliver Wilson (back) remain sidelined.

"Harvey Livett has trained fully today and will potentially come back in," added Watson.

"Josh Jones is no closer to playing. A specialist has cleared him and he's just got to go through the graded return to play.