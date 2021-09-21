Leeds Rhinos and Super League saved me from jail, says Rob Lui

Leeds's Rob Lui celebrates his try against Huddersfield in his final season (Picture: SWpix.com)

The combative Australian stand-off, 31, retires from first-grade rugby when he heads home at the end of the season.

He is hoping that is not tomorrow when fifth-placed Leeds visit fourth-placed Wigan Warriors in a sudden-death Super League play-off eliminator.

However, inevitably, the former North Queensland Cowboys player – who had off-field problems early in his NRL career – has been asked how he would like to be remembered.

“I just want to be as someone who loved the game,” said Townsville-born Lui, who signed off at Headingley with a try-scoring man-of-the-match display in Friday’s 36-12 win over Hull KR that secured fifth spot.

“You learn lessons through the game. I’ve had my ups, had my downs and had my low points but then rugby league has brought me back to my high point.

“It gave me two kids, me and my partner are good and we’re looking forward to the next phase. If it wasn’t for the game I reckon I’d be back home living off I don’t know what.

“I don’t know what I’d be doing. I’d probably be in jail.

“But rugby league – the NRL and Super League – made me who I am today. If someone chats to me about what it was like in five years time, I’d say to them it’s great and I’d do it all over again.

“Super League’s made me find that love for rugby league again. That’s why I’ve stayed. It’s made me a better father and person.”

Lui initially moved to the UK with Salford Red Devils in 2016 before joining Leeds two years ago. He helped them win the Challenge Cup last year but Rhinos, beset by injuries, have had to battle their way into the play-offs this term.

Nevertheless, Lui insisted: “We want to go all the way. We have confidence in each other.

Rob Lui hoping to go out on a high with Leeds Rhinos (Picture: SWpix.com)

“It’s been a rough year for us but if none of these injuries had happened we would not have got to see the likes of young (Morgan) Gannon and Jack Broadbent play.

“It’s going to be tough – Thursday night at Wigan, finals footy – but we’re prepared.

“We have to go there and earn it and I’m looking forward to it. I love playing at Wigan.”

Rhinos are boosted by the return of four forwards – Alex Mellor, Mikolaj Oledzki and King Vuniyayawa after injuries and Zane Tetevano following his ban.