Jack Broadbent: Leeds Rhinos star tries to get away from Hull KR’s Kane Linnett last night. (Picture: PA)

They usurped Hull KR from fifth spot last night with an impressive 36-12 win over the Robins at Emerald Headingley.

It means they head to fourth-placed Wigan next Thursday in a sudden-death eliminator.

Leeds won 14-0 there just last month which will give them confidence.

Leeds Rhinos' Tom Holroyd is tackled by Hull Kingston Rovers' Korbin Sims and Matthew Storton (Picture: PA)

Agar insisted: “We did play them about three weeks ago. But I think it will be a totally different style of game, especially to tonight.

“We’ll have to think about team selection. We’ve got some guys coming back but – at Wigan, in the play-offs, this time of year –it will be tough. Defensively they really aim up and it’s a play-off game. We expect a real tight contest but we’ve all to play for.”

Rhinos were assured of a place in the play-offs before kick-off after Castleford Tigers lost against Warrington Wolves on Thursday.

Agar said: “Coming into the game it was a bit funny, preparing all week for a must-win game and then finding out it wasn’t.

Hull Kingston Rovers' Mikey Lewis scores a try during the Betfred Super League match at Emerald Headingley Stadium (Pictures: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

“For big chunks of the game I thought what KR have been good at all season, we handled really well. We unpicked them really well offensively in the first half.”

Rovers were 24-6 down at half-time and finish sixth so head to Warrington on Friday but they lost hooker Matt Parcell (torn pectoral) and prop Will Maher (hamstring) to injuries.

KR coach Tony Smith said: “We were unpicked in that first half.

“I thought the Rhinos were the better team. They found more energy and some good plays. They blew our legs off a little bit. We’ve done that to teams before.”