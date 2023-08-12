Leeds Rhinos centre Caitlin Beevers scored one of Wembley’s great individual tries, but ended on the losing side against St Helens in Saturday’s Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final.

Sophie Robinson scores Rhinos' first try in their Women's Challenge Cup final defeat by St Helens at Wembley. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Beevers weaved in and out from well inside Rhinos’ half to touch down at the start of the second period, after Sophie Robinson had touched down to open Leeds’ account.

Rhinos started the game well, but a knock-on - by Ruby Enright from what appeared to be a harmless kick - had catastrophic consequences.

That was on 12 minutes and by the next time Leeds had possession, five later, they were 16-0 behind.

Caitlin Beevers on the attack for Rhinos at Wembley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds’ tries came either side of half-time and overall the teams had a similar number of chances, but Saints’ superior finishing and better last-tackle options made the difference.

With Keara Bennett suspended, alongside Kaiya Glynn, Leeds had only one hooker, which meant a reshuffle when Jasmine Earnshaw-Cudjoe went off.

Rhinos were weakened by an injury to prop Danielle Anderson early on and teenage pivot Caitlin Casey limped off in the final 10 minutes.

Tara Jones was the first woman to score at Wembley, going over from close range following Enright’s fumble. In the next set Saints moved the ball wide for Phoebe Hook to cross and then Chantelle Crowl made a huge break up the middle which led to Eboni Partington touching down.

Lucy Murray, of Rhinos, runs at St Helens' Eboni Partington in the Challenge Cup final. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Amy Taylor converted the first two, stunning a Leeds side who had created three chances in the opening 10 minutes, when Anderson and Earnshaw-Cudjoe were held up over the line and only a desperate tackle by Eboni Partington kept Amy Hardcastle out.

Both Leeds’ tries were good ones. The first came on 24 minutes when Casey, who was playing in the Championship for Oulton Raidettes a year ago, kicked to the left, Beevers made the catch and her offload was finished by Robinson.

In the final seconds of the half Butcher got over the line and was held up, but Beevers’ try - as good as any seen at Wembley - got Leeds off to a flier after half-time.

That was the moment of the match, but Shona Hoyle barged her way over to restore the 12-point gap moments later.

There were no penalties for 50 minutes, but Saints then got four in a row and Taylor booted the last of those to make it 22-8, completing the scoring. Rhinos’ only penalty came three minutes from time.

Leeds Rhinos: Enright, Nuttall, Butcher, Beevers, Robinson, Casey, Greening, Hornby, Earnshaw-Cudjoe, Anderson, Hardcastle, Murray, DSainton. Subs Fain, Hayward, Moxon, Northrop.

St Helens: Harris, Partington, McColm, Paige, Hook, Taylor, Gaskin, Birchall, Jones, Crawl, Hoyle, Rudge, Cunningham. Subs Whitfield, Sams, Williams, Mottershead.