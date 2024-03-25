Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith addresses fans' frustrations and Matt Frawley's early-season form

The Rhinos remain without a cup win since their 2020 triumph after falling at the first hurdle for the fourth year in a row in a 20-6 home defeat by St Helens.

Back-to-back Headingley losses to traditional rivals Saints have dampened the spirits of a section of Leeds supporters who are fearing another lost season.

But Smith believes the Rhinos are heading in the right direction following last year's hugely disappointing eighth-place finish.

Leeds won three of their opening four Super League games before coming unstuck against St Helens, including victories over 2023 play-off sides Catalans Dragons and Leigh Leopards.

"I'm not on the terraces so don't know what the banter is on the terraces," said the Australian, who led the Rhinos to the Super League Grand Final in his first season.

"We haven't played at the level we know we can but we've competed really well and been right in the picture against strong opposition.

"There's been a lot more to like than dislike this year. What we've shown this year is that our best footy is better than it was last year. I also believe some of the teams we've played against are better than they were last year.

Rohan Smith's side head into the Easter weekend smarting from back-to-back defeats to St Helens. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We expect to play well and go into every game thinking we can win. Nothing changes there. The outside beliefs and expectations are out of our control. That's not something I give any attention to."

Matt Frawley has been heavily criticised by some fans in the wake of the cup loss to Saints.

The scrum-half is back in Super League with the Rhinos after a disappointing season at Huddersfield Giants in 2019.

Smith has been content with Frawley's early performances in a Leeds shirt.

Matt Frawley has been criticised by a section of Leeds fans after the latest loss to St Helens. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I think he's been solid," said Smith.

"On the weekend, there were some moments for sure that he could have done differently or better – but I think he's contributed to a good vibe around our group and we've played some really good, composed, smart footy at stages. He's certainly been a part of that.

"We're a work in progress as a team unit. We need to get better quickly but haven't been too far away from it against some of the better teams in the competition."

Jack Sinfield is among the half-back options available to Smith as Leeds prepare for a West Yorkshire derby at Castleford Tigers on Thursday night.

Smith, though, has vowed to stick with Frawley and give him every chance to settle into a new spine.

Asked if he had given any thought to making a change in the halves, Smith replied "Not at all. We're committed to the players we've got in our spine. They'll be working hard to play well this week."

Centre Paul Momirovski is a doubt for the trip to Wheldon Road with an ankle injury.