Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith backs new signing Nene Macdonald to reach new heights at Headingley

Rohan Smith is confident Nene Macdonald will reach his peak at Leeds Rhinos after completing a two-year deal for the Papua New Guinea centre.

The 28-year-old is fresh from helping his country to the World Cup quarter-finals on the back of a promotion-winning season with Leigh Leopards.

Macdonald, who scored 27 tries in 27 games for Leigh, has almost 100 NRL appearances to his name following spells with Sydney Roosters, Gold Coast Titans, St George Illawarra Dragons, North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks.

Smith knows all about Macdonald's qualities after coaching the outside back at Norths Devils in the Queensland Cup.

“I am delighted to be bringing Nene to the Rhinos," said the Leeds boss.

"He is a big, physical player who can play either at centre or on the wing. He can break tackles and offload the ball to keep the team on the front foot.

"He is maturing in his life and his rugby and I know his young family have settled really well to life in the UK over the last year.

"I think his best years are ahead of him and I am looking forward to seeing him develop even further at the Rhinos.”

Nene Macdonald on the ball for Leigh in their Championship Grand Final win over Batley. (Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Macdonald will team up with countrymate Rhyse Martin at the Rhinos after being sold the Headingley dream during the recent World Cup.

“I am very excited and I can’t wait to join up with the Rhinos," he said.

"This is why you play the game – for the chance to be at the top level and really test myself, especially with a great team like the Rhinos.

"Joining up with Rohan again was a big part of me coming to Leeds. He backed me when I needed somewhere to go when he signed me at the Devils and we won a Championship together. If he wanted me, I was keen to jump on board.

Nene Macdonald touches down against Halifax. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

“I was talking to Rhyse Martin a lot when we were in camp with Papua New Guinea and he was so positive about the club.

"He has always been a big influence on my career. We first played alongside each other in the U20s at the Roosters, and I have always looked up to him. He’s a good bloke and I trust his advice.

"Likewise, Paul Aiton told me that if Leeds Rhinos offer me a chance, that I have to take it with both hands. I can’t wait to put a Rhinos jumper on."