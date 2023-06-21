Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith confident he has full support of board ahead of 'mini Grand Final'

Rohan Smith is convinced he retains the full backing of the Leeds Rhinos hierarchy amid a wretched run of results.

The 2022 Super League Grand Finalists have lost six of their last seven games, including humiliating defeats to Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity in their last two outings.

Of the four wins the bottom two have recorded this season, three came against the Rhinos and the other when they played each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those chastening results have left Leeds six points off the pace in the battle for the top six ahead of Friday's crunch clash with Huddersfield Giants, another team that have flattered to deceive this year.

Some supporters have called for Smith to be sacked in recent weeks but the Australian – described by Gary Hetherington as one of the most important appointments in the club's history – is satisfied that the board share his long-term vision for the Rhinos.

"For sure," said the Leeds boss.

"Gary and I talk a lot and are aligned with what we're trying to create here. There are no issues there.

"We chat every day about where we're at – form, performance, recruitment and retention, and how we do things around the place that's not dependent on last week's result.

Rohan Smith's side have struggled to get going this season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those chats happen every day, every couple of days. Those chats will continue to be had."

Leeds' play-off hopes are hanging by a thread as they prepare to return to action following a break for the Challenge Cup, a competition they exited at the first hurdle.

Smith insists he does not feel any added pressure as he looks to keep the Rhinos' season alive.

"I feel pressure to win every game that I've ever coached," he added.

The Rhinos were humiliated by 12-man Wakefield last time out. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whatever else is happening outside of here, that doesn't change me. I'm doing my best and hungry to win every game regardless of results.

"There's always pressure in coaching but no more than I put on myself every day anyway."

Smith has lowered the average age of the squad and is committed to building his team around a core of young players in the club's bid to become a Super League force again.

While he is overseeing a long-term project at Headingley, Smith appreciates the need for results in the here and now, starting against Huddersfield.

"Massively," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every week we prepare to play this weekend; we're not preparing for the future. The decisions we make on roster and retention or whether the kids are playing reserve grade or going out on loan and all those types of things are longer-term decisions, but the preparation each day and each week is about this weekend.

"This game is massive for both teams. We're in similar positions, and we're in a similar position to where we were last season.