Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith confirms injury timescales for Harry Newman, Morgan Gannon and Aidan Sezer

Leeds Rhinos pair Harry Newman and Morgan Gannon are facing long spells on the sidelines after suffering serious injuries in last week's loss to St Helens.

Centre Newman has been ruled out for up to three months with a fresh hamstring issue, while versatile second-rower Gannon could be out for 10 weeks after sustaining an ankle injury that requires surgery.

Half-back Aidan Sezer, meanwhile, is facing six weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

It is another major setback for the luckless Newman, whose hamstring issues restricted him to seven appearances last season.

Rhinos boss Rohan Smith was philosophical about the loss of three important players at a crucial juncture in Super League.

"Aidan Sezer has got a hamstring injury and will be out for five to six weeks," said Smith at Thursday's press conference.

"Morgan Gannon has an ankle injury and is having surgery tomorrow. That's typically an eight to 10-week injury.

"Harry Newman has got a 10 to 12-week hamstring injury.

Harry Newman is helped from the field after suffering an injury against St Helens. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It is what it is. It's a combat sport. All three of those injuries were players in real awkward positions that you can't practice or account for. When people are competing in contact, that's where those injuries have come from.

"It's just the nature of our sport. We've got a few others that are on their way back this week and in the coming weeks.

"We have a squad to deal with situations like this. It's an opportunity for us to get other people some game time and make our squad competitive. The experiences that guys get in the next few weeks and months will help us as a club going forward."

Zane Tetevano was due to return against Castleford Tigers at Magic Weekend on Saturday after completing a two-match ban but he has been ruled out indefinitely because of a health issue.

Morgan Gannon receives treatment on an ankle injury. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The forward will be unavailable until he gets the all-clear from specialists.

"Zane had a health concern a week or two ago," said Smith.

"We're awaiting results from a specialist for some further advice there.

"It's a private matter and he'll be out indefinitely. He's in good spirits and in good general health.

"Professional sporting training and game play is the part he can't do at the moment but his general health is positive."

Blake Austin and James Bentley have returned to the 21-man squad for the trip to St James' Park to ease Leeds' selection issues.

Half-back Austin has missed the last two games with a calf injury, while second-rower Bentley has also been absent since the recent Super League win over Wigan Warriors.

"Blake is a chance," said Smith.

"He's a quick healer. I didn't think he was going to be a chance but he ran well earlier in the week and has completed some training today.

"We'll see how he is tomorrow and make a calculated decision there. We're certainly not going to play anyone and put them at risk by bringing them back too soon.

"James is close as well. He needs to get through some more stuff tomorrow.