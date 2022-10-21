Walker, who helped the Rhinos to their first-ever Super League title as a player, has been part of the backroom team since 2017.

Up until now, the 40-year-old had been combining his academy position with a first-team matchday role.

Walker – an assistant under Smith at Bradford Bulls – will be joined on the full-time coaching team by Grix.

The former Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants full-back linked up with Leeds earlier this year on a part-time basis while assisting brother Simon at Halifax Panthers.

Smith was left looking for new assistant coaches after Jones-Buchanan took on a new management role and Long landed a head coach role with Featherstone Rovers.

“I am very much looking forward to continuing to work with Chev and Scott next season," said Smith.

"I have known Chev for many years. He is a talented coach who has developed and grown over the last few years. He has brought through an exciting crop of youngsters from our academy.

Chev Walker, left, will assist Rohan Smith next year. (Picture: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com)

“Scott showed his commitment to his coaching development this season after coming to the Rhinos in his spare time to work with the Super League squad. He is a popular person within our group and someone I think will thrive in a full-time environment with this squad.