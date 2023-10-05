Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith discusses Brodie Croft interest and Nene Macdonald replacement

Rohan Smith expects Leeds Rhinos to finalise their recruitment for 2024 in the "next week or two" after welcoming the club's move for Brodie Croft.

Smith has made wholesale changes since taking over at Leeds 18 months ago and is not done yet, with the Rhinos on the verge of landing Salford Red Devils half-back Croft and a replacement for Nene Macdonald at centre.

"I think we're getting pretty close to having most of it done," said Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This usually is the busiest time for a coach, after the season has finished, when it comes to roster and planning.

"But most, well all of the big decisions in terms of recruitment, with the information we have available currently, is close to finalisation in the next week or two.

"Anything that happens beyond that will be because of other players randomly becoming available or other players within the club seeking opportunities elsewhere.

"The key signings look like they're well down the path so we'll see if we can get that sorted pretty soon."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington confirmed the club's interest in 2022 Man of Steel Croft after striking the biggest commercial deal in the club's history for the naming rights to Headingley.

Rohan Smith is in the process of rebuilding his squad for 2024. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 15-year agreement with AMT Auto is worth an eight-figure sum, which will be used to strengthen the playing squad.

Leeds have reportedly tabled a six-figure offer for Croft, who signed a new seven-year contract at Salford on the eve of this season.

"We're always looking to strengthen our squad," said Smith.

"If it turns out to be the case, I'd look forward to that. He's a top of the competition player. There's not a lot of players in the competition that can dominate games or be as consistent as him.

Brodie Croft is on Leeds Rhinos' radar. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been great to see his progress over here. I watched a lot of him at Melbourne and I was close to the Broncos during my time in Brisbane and saw him play there, and it's been great to see his evolution and his love for the game being evident."

Smith has another overseas quota spot at his disposal after Macdonald was released this week.

Macdonald, who agreed an extension to 2027 in July, failed to return to Headingley from paternity leave in Australia.

Leeds are in the market for a direct replacement amid speculation linking the club with a move for Sydney Roosters centre Paul Momirovski.

Nene Macdonald left Headingley under a cloud. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once he didn't come back initially, it didn't look positive in that short term of being able to contribute at the back end of the year," said Smith on Macdonald.

"I've kept myself out of it and left it to Gary, Nene and his management team. It hasn't gone to plan, you'd say. That's the nature of life in sport sometimes.

"I'm glad we've got a resolution, we're moving on and it creates an opportunity to strengthen our squad.

"I'm really excited about what's coming ahead and hopefully a replacement player can be announced soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's very difficult in the English market. There's some great English centres but the depth of talent is not there as it is in the NRL. It's most likely that position will be replaced with a quota position. At this stage, it's a centre."

In confirming Macdonald's departure, Leeds stated that the player would be staying in Australia with his family.

The 29-year-old has since been linked with a move to Salford.