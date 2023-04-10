Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith discusses Rhyse Martin goalkicking form and Cameron Smith contribution

Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith has backed Rhyse Martin to come through his goalkicking form slump at Headingley.

The Papua New Guinea international equalled the world record with 41 consecutive goals in late 2022 but is going through a lean spell on home soil.

Since kicking three from three against Hull FC in round two, Martin has missed nine of his 13 attempts from the tee at Headingley.

The 30-year-old was particularly wayward against Catalans Dragons with five misses from six efforts before sending his first two conversions wide in Sunday's clash with Huddersfield Giants.

Crucially, though, he recovered to improve Cameron Smith's try and ultimately give the Rhinos a tense 18-17 victory.

"I don't think he's struggling," said Rohan Smith, who also saw Aidan Sezer miss from the tee against Huddersfield.

"He's missed a few. I think anyone who plays a sport that is swing-based goes through a phase – you see baseballers go through a slump and then go bang, bang, bang, bang.

"I don't think he's striking the ball badly; he's had a couple of strikes he'd like back.

Rhyse Martin had another off day from the tee. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Last week at KR, he nailed a couple of beauties in really tough conditions and sloppy underfoot.

"He'll get back to his practice. We'll back Rhyse but Sezer is there as well if needed. He's another high-quality goalkicker."

In a repeat of last month's victory over Catalans, Leeds came from behind to steal the points at Headingley.

Indeed, they have staged fightbacks in three of their four Super League wins this year after stunning St Helens in round three.

Leeds celebrate Cameron Smith's try against Huddersfield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Cameron Smith has played an important hand on each occasion, with the tireless loose forward topping the tackle count once again on Easter Sunday and scoring the winning try to boot to underline his attacking influence.

"Cam has had a good start to the season," said Rohan Smith on the forward, who is the competition leader for tackles.

"I think he's taken his game to another level. He's hard to take off because he just keeps finding more energy.

"He's got some aspects of his game that he wants to improve and be a more well-rounded player - but he's certainly having a contribution.