Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith gives verdict on new boys including 'very underrated player'

Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith has backed new recruit Andy Ackers to prove his quality at Headingley after a positive introduction in the 41-22 friendly win over Wakefield Trinity.

The former Salford Red Devils hooker helped the Rhinos turn the tide in the Boxing Day fixture following a first half to forget for the home side.

Leeds scored 35 unanswered points in the second period after running in three quickfire tries in the early stages, two of which were created by Ackers, a player who arrived with little fanfare alongside 2022 Man of Steel Brodie Croft.

Smith views Ackers as the unsung hero of the partnership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got a top-end dummy-half that exposed some opportunities on the back of some quality go-forward," said Smith.

"Ackers was a constant threat from dummy-half. He showed some of what he can do but is just getting started.

"He's a great addition to our group and a very underrated player in the country. He's an excellent player."

Croft and fellow new signing Paul Momirovski are on leave in Australia but Lachie Miller, Matt Frawley and Mickael Goudemand made their non-competitive debuts alongside Ackers and several youngsters to give the Rhinos a fresh look against Wakefield.

Andy Ackers impressed his head coach on Boxing Day. (Photo: James Hardisty)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three players had their moments in their first run-out at Headingley in Leeds colours.

"They were a mixed bag," said Smith, who lost Sam Lisone to a tight calf and Morgan Gannon to a concussion in the trial game.

"Lachie overtried. He was that desperate to show what he's got and tried a bit too hard.

"I liked how he went out after half-time. He did well to get back on the tracks.

Mickael Goudemand made a positive impression against Wakefield. (Photo: Steve Riding)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Goudemand was excellent. We lost a few with injury so he played nearly the whole game and showed his traits.

"Frawley played well and had a good solid game. He controlled the game when we took care of possession."

Leeds travel to Bradford Bulls for their next friendly on January 28 before concluding their 2024 preparations against Hull KR the following Sunday.

The Rhinos will send a young side to Hunslet for the traditional pre-season clash with their neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith plans to use the home date with KR to prime his team for the Super League opener against Salford on February 16, including a first run-out for his entire new spine led by Croft.

"We'll have a mixed team against Bradford," he said. "There will be a lot of young players playing that one.

"Against Hull KR, it will be the round one team plus a few more in the squad.