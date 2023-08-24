All Sections
Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith on Lachie Miller full-back plan and what it means for Richie Myler

Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith has confirmed that Lachie Miller has been signed to play at full-back.
By James O'Brien
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 11:44 BST

The Newcastle Knights playmaker was unveiled by the Rhinos earlier this week after signing a three-year deal with the Headingley club.

Miller spent the first half of this season in the full-back role for the Knights in the NRL but has the ability to play in the halves or on the wing.

Smith plans to tap into the 29-year-old's versatility but sees him as the man to fill the number one shirt next season.

“He’s a full-back that can play other positions," said Smith. "He will be coming here to play full-back, primarily.

“He’s going to bring some attributes we don’t currently have and we’ve also got players who can play in support at full-back and other roles.”

Richie Myler currently occupies the number one jersey but has spent the majority of his career in the halves and could be set for a switch back.

"Richie has played a bunch at half-back in the time I've been here and 300 games in the halves over his career, I think," added Smith.

"He's got good versatility. He understands the situation and there will be opportunities for him to play in the halves next year and still be a full-back and cover there. You've always got to have depth in each position."

