Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith on Lachie Miller full-back plan and what it means for Richie Myler
The Newcastle Knights playmaker was unveiled by the Rhinos earlier this week after signing a three-year deal with the Headingley club.
Miller spent the first half of this season in the full-back role for the Knights in the NRL but has the ability to play in the halves or on the wing.
Smith plans to tap into the 29-year-old's versatility but sees him as the man to fill the number one shirt next season.
“He’s a full-back that can play other positions," said Smith. "He will be coming here to play full-back, primarily.
“He’s going to bring some attributes we don’t currently have and we’ve also got players who can play in support at full-back and other roles.”
Richie Myler currently occupies the number one jersey but has spent the majority of his career in the halves and could be set for a switch back.
"Richie has played a bunch at half-back in the time I've been here and 300 games in the halves over his career, I think," added Smith.
"He's got good versatility. He understands the situation and there will be opportunities for him to play in the halves next year and still be a full-back and cover there. You've always got to have depth in each position."