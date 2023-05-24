Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith on Liam Tindall contract decision, injuries and Harry Newman reaction

Liam Tindall has become the latest Leeds Rhinos youngster to reject a new contract after Rohan Smith confirmed the winger will follow Sam Walters out of Headingley.

The 21-year-old Tindall has played 21 games for the Rhinos since graduating from the club's academy in 2020, including the recent back-to-back matches against Wigan Warriors.

Hull FC have been credited with an interest in the Leeds-born flyer, while 22-year-old prop Walters is expected to join Wigan after turning down a 'massive upgrade' on his current contract.

"I'm not quite sure why or how things intend to be announced but we made an offer that hasn't been accepted and I believe another one has," said Smith on Tindall's future. "That's where it's at."

Smith is scouring the market for props but plans to look within for Tindall's replacement.

“In our outside-back ranks in the age groups below and in our reserves, we have some players of similar age to Liam, so I’m hopeful that they’ll progress through the back end of this year and be able to step up and take some responsibility there for that gap," added the Rhinos boss.

"We're certainly in the market for middle-unit players and were prior to Sam making his decision.

"We don't have middle-unit players in our academy programme ready to step straight into Super League next year.

Liam Tindall scored a try in the win at Wigan earlier this month. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I think it's a well-worn statement from most clubs that they're chasing big middles."

Tindall has been named in Smith's 21-man squad for Friday's home clash with St Helens but faces a fight for his spot after Ash Handley shrugged off the illness that forced him to sit out last week's Challenge Cup loss to Wigan.

Sam Lisone and Blake Austin are sidelined with calf injuries, while James Bentley and Jack Sinfield have yet to be cleared following concussions and Zane Tetevano is suspended.

"Blake is trending well and is probably a couple of weeks away," said Smith. "Sam is probably a month away.

Ash Handley is back after a bout of illness. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"It's a boost to have Ash back. It was unfortunate timing with the illness last week. If it had been earlier in the week, he may have recovered in time, but he was in no state to compete in a hard-fought game in hot conditions for this time of the year."

Super League is Leeds' sole focus after succumbing to a Wigan comeback a week on from a memorable win at the DW Stadium with 12 men.

Harry Newman has been criticised for failing to pass to Richie Myler following a break with the Rhinos trailing 18-14 in the dying minutes, with some pundits accusing the centre of having a selfish streak.

Smith has reiterated his support for Newman ahead of the visit of the four-time defending champions.

"Harry was very disappointed," said Smith. "He wants to win.

"He's been accountable for his decision but he's moving on. He's trained well and is in good spirits.