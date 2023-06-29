All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith plays down 2022 comparisons but thankful for timely reminder

Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith has played down comparisons with last season after seeing his team swat aside Warrington Wolves to move to within two points of the play-off positions.
By James O'Brien
Published 29th Jun 2023, 22:51 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 22:54 BST

The Rhinos struggled for consistency in the first half of the campaign and appeared to be out of the running for the top six following back-to-back defeats against bottom two Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity.

Leeds memorably won nine of their last 11 games in 2022 to secure a play-off place before going all the way to Old Trafford and are threatening a similar charge after backing up last week's demolition of Huddersfield Giants with a commanding 22-6 win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Smith said: "I don't see it that way until after the run.

Most Popular

"Even last year, I haven't really reflected on that yet. Recruitment and planning for the next season starts after your last game for a coach.

"It's important that we dust off. We've reminded ourselves that we can play well back-to-back weeks but the next task against Salford is going to be a big one.

"They're a different threat altogether. At their place on a Sunday arvo, it's going to be a tough gig."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds raced into a 16-0 lead inside the opening quarter against an out-of-sorts Warrington and never looked in danger of losing the round 17 contest, even if they did fail to put the game out of the hosts reach until the dying stages.

Leeds celebrate the win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)Leeds celebrate the win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
Leeds celebrate the win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Smith was particularly impressed with the Rhinos' defence after restricting Daryl Powell's second-placed side to Matty Ashton's late try.

“It was a quality performance,” said Smith.

“I think to shut out a high-performing team that has won a lot of games this year, we didn’t give them an opportunity in the game.

“It was a good, hard-fought game for the most part. But once we got hold of the scoreboard, we didn’t give them a look in.

Richie Myler celebrates scoring Leeds' fourth try. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)Richie Myler celebrates scoring Leeds' fourth try. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
Richie Myler celebrates scoring Leeds' fourth try. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I thought we defended very well in the first half particularly and thought in the second we scrambled hard.

“The only try scored tonight was somewhat questionable at least. I enjoyed the scramble there at the end.”

Related topics:RhinosLeeds RhinosWarrington WolvesLeedsRecruitmentCastleford TigersWakefield TrinityOld TraffordSalford