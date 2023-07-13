Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith has held direct talks with Blake Austin over a new contract as the two parties continue to work towards an agreement.

The Australian half-back was crowned the Super League Player of the Month for June but has yet to agree fresh terms with the Rhinos as he approaches the end of his existing deal.

Austin has made it clear that his preference is to stay at Headingley, with the sticking point said to be the length of the contract.

In an interview with Sky Sports on Wednesday, the playmaker revealed that he had not spoken to Smith about his future face-to-face and was unsure on the club's preference.

Smith, who has maintained that the club are committed to striking a deal, has since discussed the situation with Austin.

"Following on from yesterday, Blake and I have had a conversation today and there has also been ongoing dialogue with his agent," said Smith.

"We went through a few things there. Blake is an important part of our squad and is playing well. He's had a good solid season.

"The contract side of things won't be played out publicly from my end. I'll continue to have conversations with Blake and his management in time."

Blake Austin is out of contract at the end of the year. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Austin has been forthright on the matter in recent weeks, with the Australian sending a clear message to Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington in the aftermath of last month's win at Warrington Wolves.

"I'm not sure if Gary has been watching – he's not called me or wanted to discuss a contract yet," said Austin.

"I'd love to hear from them and all I can do is keep playing well."

When asked if he was disappointed that the situation was being played out in public, Smith replied: “I haven’t seen all of it.

The Rhinos celebrate Blake Austin's winning drop goal at St Helens. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"I read one of the articles where he was asked a direct question and gave his answer. That’s okay, that’s fine.

"Blake and I have had a conversation and we’ll have more as time goes.”

Austin returns to Smith's side for tomorrow's visit of Hull KR after sitting out last week's tense win over Salford Red Devils through suspension.

Both teams know a victory would take them into the top six but the momentum is with the Rhinos as they threaten a repeat of last year's late play-off charge.

Whereas the Robins have lost six of their last seven Super League games, Leeds are protecting a three-match winning run.

"We've played well for the most part in the last little while," said Smith.

"I think there's a lot in us but the previous form really doesn't count. We've got to start from the beginning again against KR with good intent and purpose.

