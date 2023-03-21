Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith provides latest on Kruise Leeming future and Mikolaj Oledzki fitness

Kruise Leeming has yet to officially leave Leeds Rhinos as the hooker continues his search for a new club.

The Huddersfield Giants academy product declared his intention to move on last week, with his request for a release from his contract granted by Rhinos boss Rohan Smith.

Leeming has stayed away from the club since dropping the bombshell ahead of the game against Castleford Tigers at Wheldon Road.

"He's not actually left yet, to my knowledge," said Smith.

"We've given him some training options and ideas to do on his own elsewhere.

"I have had some contact with him but not a great deal. I can only focus on the players that are in the building and preparing for the weekend."

Leeming has been linked with a move to the NRL, with Gold Coast Titans credited with firm interest in the 27-year-old.

When asked whether a deal had been struck with the Titans, Smith replied: "As far as I'm aware, no."

Kruise Leeming's last game for Leeds Rhinos was against St Helens earlier this month. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Smith has indicated he is happy with Jarrod O'Connor and Corey Johnson as his main hooking options but Leeming's impending departure offers scope to bolster other areas of his squad.

The Leeds head coach will continue to assess his options.

"We're always on the lookout for strengthening our squad so we'll see what happens in the next weeks and months," added Smith.

"We don't have a quota spot at this point in time so it'd be restricted to UK-based players. There's generally a bit of movement through the middle part of the season so we'll see where we're at.

Mikolaj Oledzki has not played since October. (Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Recruitment and retention is a daily process for me. I'm always looking and thinking ahead. That will continue."

Smith's immediate focus is Saturday's home clash with unbeaten Catalans Dragons at Headingley.

The game comes too soon for prop Mikolaj Oledzki but he is edging closer to a comeback after missing the start of the 2023 Super League campaign.

Oledzki was an ever-present in 2022 but suffered shoulder damage during the play-off win at Catalans Dragons in September.

He recovered sufficiently to play in the following week’s semi-final win at Wigan Warriors and Leeds’ defeat by St Helens in the title decider before joining the England squad.

Oledzki was restricted to just one game during the World Cup and subsequently underwent shoulder surgery.

"Not this week," said Smith on the timescale for Oledzki's return. "It could be the week after or the week after that.

"It is what it is. There was the choice to play for England and then his shoulder got a little bit worse rather than better during that period and he needed the surgery.

"As soon as he had the surgery, we knew he was going to miss the start of the season.

