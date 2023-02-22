Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith says new signing Nene Macdonald has a "very good" chance of featuring against Hull FC on Friday night.

The Papua New Guinea outside back – an off-season arrival from Leigh Leopards – has had to be patient in his early days at Headingley after arriving with a quad injury sustained during the World Cup.

Macdonald sat out the heavy round-one defeat at Warrington Wolves but he is poised to make his debut this week following his inclusion in Smith's initial 21-man squad.

When asked about Macdonald's chances of playing, Smith replied: "Very good.

"I think he's ticked off all of the things regarding healing time, which is one of the parameters.

"He's certainly ticked off all of the return to play measures and the testing, and he's been back amongst the team for a few sessions. He's there or thereabouts."

With Harry Newman still on his way back from his latest hamstring issue, Smith went into the opening game without a specialist centre and had to use two wingers in Ash Handley and David Fusitu'a.

Macdonald’s return to fitness appears to plug one of those gaps but Smith remains coy about where the 28-year-old will slot in.

Nene Macdonald is in line for his Leeds Rhinos debut against Hull FC. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"You're assuming he's going to play centre if he plays,” added Smith.

"I see him as a centre or a winger. The guys that played centre last week did a decent job. They weren’t at the hub of our issues, that’s for sure.