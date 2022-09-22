Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith reacts to Morgan Knowles' appeal verdict and provides Ash Handley latest

The St Helens loose forward appeared set to miss the Old Trafford title decider when his initial appeal against a dangerous contact charge was rejected on Tuesday evening.

However, Saints successfully claimed the original tribunal's decision was contradictory 24 hours later and Knowles is now free to face Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Nothing would surprise me as far as that process goes," said Smith.

"I thought there was every chance it could go either way. It's probably good for the game and good for the World Cup.

"I'm not on the inside of what went down in the hearing. I've seen the tackle and that's it.

"Each hearing is its own individual thing and from Tuesday to Wednesday a different group of people can find a different answer to the same tackle."

When asked what kind of message it sent out about chicken wing-style challenges, Smith replied: "Everyone has seen it.

Rohan Smith is interviewed after the game against Wigan Warriors. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'd rather not make too many comments about the whole process."

Knowles' availability hands Saints a major boost as they aim to complete an unprecedented four-peat following title success in the previous three seasons.

In the aftermath of his side's semi-final victory over Salford Red Devils, Kristian Woolf backed Knowles, stating a ban would leave him "absolutely flabbergasted".

The St Helens boss believes the correct verdict was eventually reached.

Morgan Knowles is free to play in the Grand Final. (Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"It's a big boost," he said. "We've very happy about it.

"He's been a really important player for us all year. He's one of the best players in the competition and one of the best players in his position in the world.

"When Morgan was first charged, I commented afterwards that I'd be surprised if it was a suspension. I stand by that - I didn't think it was a dangerous situation at all.

"He's obviously really happy. There was always a confidence that we'd get that result."

Ash Handley is a key man for Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Woolf expects to be able to call on Will Hopoate after injury, while the Rhinos could welcome back a key player of their own.

Winger Ash Handley was named in Smith's 21-man squad on Thursday and will be given every chance to prove his fitness as he closes in on a return from a broken foot.

"He's probably 50/50 at this stage," said Smith.

"He's got through a bunch of training. He was training in rehab mode last week and made some decent progress.

"He hasn't done a really heavy training session as yet but he's looking pretty close.

"There's a bunch of stuff we've done that we maybe don't always do. We've explored some different avenues that have got him through his rehab perhaps a little bit quicker than he may have otherwise.