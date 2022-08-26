Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith reveals fresh injury blow ahead of Catalans Dragons trip

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger returned from suspension in Wednesday's win over Huddersfield Giants but is now back on the sidelines.

Fusitu'a has played in 14 of Leeds' 25 games so far this season, scoring five tries.

Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith will continue to monitor the rest of his squad after a bruising clash with Huddersfield.

David Fusitu'a will miss the trip to Perpignan. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We've got a whole heap of bumps and bruises and things to check," he said.

"There's a lot of unknowns at this point but Fusitu'a has got a strain in his calf so he'll certainly be out.

"The others are awaiting scan results and/or seeing how quickly bumps and bruises settle down."

Liam Sutcliffe (knee) and Morgan Gannon (ribs) were forced off against the Giants and are unlikely to be fit in time to face Catalans on Monday evening.

Liam Sutcliffe suffered a knee injury against Huddersfield Giants. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"They're a chance but not a strong chance," said Smith on Friday morning.

"It's a little bit too early to tell; when it's still within 48 hours of the game, it's sometimes hard to tell."

Loose forward Cameron Smith will not feature in Perpignan, meaning Rohan Smith will pick from the same 21-man squad.

"Cam won't be coming back," said the Leeds boss.

"I don't think anyone else is coming back either. We had 21 that were available on Wednesday so we'll draw on those guys.