Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith rubbishes Tyrone Roberts rumour as he provides Blake Austin latest

Rohan Smith has rubbished speculation linking Leeds Rhinos with a move for former Warrington Wolves half-back Tyrone Roberts.

With the futures of current half-backs Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer still up in the air, the Rhinos have been credited with an interest in Roberts.

The 32-year-old joined Warrington on a marquee contract in 2018 but spent just one season in Super League before returning to Gold Coast Titans.

Smith worked with Roberts during his time in charge of Norths Devils, leading to talk of a potential reunion at Headingley.

But Roberts, who has played most of his rugby at Queensland Cup level over the last two years, is not on Smith's radar.

"I've known Tyrone since 2007 or 2008 when he'd taken himself to Newcastle," said Smith.

"We've crossed paths a few times at the Titans and the Norths Devils but that one has absolutely no truth to it.

"The last time I spoke to Tyrone was a couple of texts in and around the Norths Devils’ Grand Final last year when they went back to back. That was the extent of it.

Tyrone Roberts will not be returning to Super League with Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Tyrone is a great kid and I've got a lot of time for him but we've had absolutely no correspondence as far as a contract goes."

Austin starred for Leeds in last week’s rout of Huddersfield Giants but is exploring his options after talks over a new deal at Headingley stalled.

Smith insists the Australian could yet extend his stay with the Rhinos.

"Every negotiation is a two-way street,” said Smith.

"Blake has the opportunity to see what else is out there but he is also still in our thoughts.

"I haven’t written that one off.”

Sezer, meanwhile, has been linked with a return to Australia at the end of his contract later this year but Smith stressed that nothing had been agreed.