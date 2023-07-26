Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith supports Paul Wellens’ bid to stamp out tackles that attack legs

Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith shares Paul Wellens' concerns about the tackle technique that has left St Helens facing a selection crisis ahead of Friday's clash at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Wellens has claimed that Leigh Leopards forward John Asiata injured four of his players in last week's Challenge Cup semi-final by "tackling in a reckless and dangerous manner".

Front-row pair Agnatius Paasi and Alex Walmsley are facing long spells on the sidelines with serious injuries, while Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook has been ruled out of the next two games and fellow forward Morgan Knowles is rated as 50/50 for the visit of Leeds.

Three incidents involving Asiata were reviewed by disciplinary chiefs but no charges were issued, much to the frustration of Wellens who accused the Rugby Football League of failing its players.

The RFL responded by stating the technique will be reviewed but no changes to the laws can be made until the end of the season.

Smith believes tackles that attack the legs should be treated with the same seriousness as high shots.

"I've seen some of Paul's commentary and some of the general commentary that's gone around it," said Smith, whose Rhinos will face a Saints side also missing Sione Mata’utia, Curtis Sironen, Joe Batchelor and Jon Bennison.

"It's always sad when players get injured and they're going to miss the rest of the season, no matter how that injury comes about.

Rohan Smith, pictured, has sympathy for counterpart Paul Wellens. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Agnatius Paasi is one of my closest friends in rugby league so to see him playing so well and not being able to play is disappointing to me.

"I don't know the rule book enough to know whether there's been rules broken but I'll echo some of the thoughts around the game about the fact we're putting a lot of attention on what are generally mild high tackles, glancing blows or kickers or passers getting knocked over rather than attacked and meeting them with harsh penalties.

"Something that carries a lot more intent and injury risk, if the rules aren't in place to take action, maybe the process needs to be reviewed.

"Maybe it's tackling in general that we need to scrutinise on an ongoing basis, more so than stuff directly related to head and neck which is where a lot of the attention seems to go."

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook is tackled by John Asiata. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Wellens views Asiata’s technique that sees him tackle low around the knee with force as “out of control” and an “accident waiting to happen”.

The unconventional approach also puts Asiata at risk, according to Smith.

"It’s not a tackle tech that I’ve ever seen anyone teaching or coaching,” he added. “I’ve never seen a coach promote that type of thing.

