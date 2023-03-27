Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman has escaped with a fine after being sin-binned for dissent in Saturday's comeback victory over Catalans Dragons.

The 23-year-old was shown a yellow card by referee Liam Moore shortly after the interval and has subsequently been charged with grade A 'disputes decision'.

Newman served a three-game suspension last year for using 'threatening language or body language' towards an official but the match review panel has opted to issue a £250 fine on this occasion.

A total of 10 Super League players were charged in the aftermath of round six, including two one-match penalty notices for Castleford Tigers forward Adam Milner.

He has been charged with two counts of grade B dangerous contact – both for late contact on passer – and will sit out the upcoming games against Catalans and Wakefield Trinity.

On-loan Huddersfield Giants back-rower Sam Hewitt has been handed a one-match ban for a crusher tackle in Wakefield's defeat to Hull KR.

Hewitt, who was charged with grade C dangerous contact, has played two games for Trinity since joining on a rolling loan deal from Huddersfield.

Hull FC forward Ligi Sao will miss Saturday's trip to Warrington Wolves after being hit with a one-match suspension for grade B dangerous contact.

Harry Newman is free to face Hull KR this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Sao was sin-binned twice in the home loss to Leigh Leopards but escaped punishment for the first offence – a high tackle.

Warrington prop Sam Kasiano will also sit out the Halliwell Jones Stadium clash through suspension.

The 32-year-old has been given a one-game ban for grade B dangerous contact, while he also received a £250 fine for grade A striking.

Hull prop Scott Taylor and St Helens front-rower Matty Lees were fined £250 for grade A dangerous contact and a grade B high tackle respectively.