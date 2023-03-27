News you can trust since 1754
Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman escapes with fine but Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC players banned

Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman has escaped with a fine after being sin-binned for dissent in Saturday's comeback victory over Catalans Dragons.

By James O'Brien
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 14:35 BST

The 23-year-old was shown a yellow card by referee Liam Moore shortly after the interval and has subsequently been charged with grade A 'disputes decision'.

Newman served a three-game suspension last year for using 'threatening language or body language' towards an official but the match review panel has opted to issue a £250 fine on this occasion.

A total of 10 Super League players were charged in the aftermath of round six, including two one-match penalty notices for Castleford Tigers forward Adam Milner.

He has been charged with two counts of grade B dangerous contact – both for late contact on passer – and will sit out the upcoming games against Catalans and Wakefield Trinity.

On-loan Huddersfield Giants back-rower Sam Hewitt has been handed a one-match ban for a crusher tackle in Wakefield's defeat to Hull KR.

Hewitt, who was charged with grade C dangerous contact, has played two games for Trinity since joining on a rolling loan deal from Huddersfield.

Hull FC forward Ligi Sao will miss Saturday's trip to Warrington Wolves after being hit with a one-match suspension for grade B dangerous contact.

Harry Newman is free to face Hull KR this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Sao was sin-binned twice in the home loss to Leigh Leopards but escaped punishment for the first offence – a high tackle.

Warrington prop Sam Kasiano will also sit out the Halliwell Jones Stadium clash through suspension.

The 32-year-old has been given a one-game ban for grade B dangerous contact, while he also received a £250 fine for grade A striking.

Hull prop Scott Taylor and St Helens front-rower Matty Lees were fined £250 for grade A dangerous contact and a grade B high tackle respectively.

Wakefield youngster Sam Eseh, Huddersfield prop Jack Ashworth and Catalans winger Tom Davies will face no further action for grade A offences.

