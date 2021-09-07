Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman feels he is getting back to top form

Eyecatching: Leeds centre Harry Newman was impressive in the dramatic win over Hull FC in Newcastle. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

The Leeds Rhinos centre scored one try and set up another in Saturday’s crucial Magic Weekend win over Hull FC, which was the 10th game of his comeback from a badly broken leg suffered last September.

Those appearances, in which he has scored four tries, have come in less than two months and Newman admitted it has not been easy to play at his best in every match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think with the amount of games we’re playing, it is hard every week to be 100 per cent,” said the 21-year-old.

“Some of the boys have said we’ve played three or four ‘Easter weekends’ this year and it’s hard to expect players to be 100 per cent having four- or five-day turnarounds.

“It is a difficult game and you need time to recover.

“Saturday was my best game since being back, but for me now it’s about being consistent.

“We’ve got longer turnarounds to our next game and that should help.”

After such a long spell on the sidelines, Newman could have been forgiven for feeling his way back into elite-level rugby, but the Huddersfield-born three-quarter has wasted little time making his mark on Super League.

“I think that was probably my best [performance] since I’ve been back from my leg break,” Newman said of his sparkling contribution to the golden-point defeat of Hull at Newcastle’s Magic Weekend.

“I feel in that game I was probably as good as I’ve ever been in a Leeds shirt and it’s just about building on that and being consistent.”

Rhinos need one win from their final two games to confirm qualification for the play-offs.

They visit St Helens on Friday before a home meeting with Hull KR a week later and Newman said: “We have got two tough games coming up, but we are going for two wins.