Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman provides latest on future as he enters final year of contract

Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman is hoping to resolve his future in time for the start of the 2024 Super League campaign amid talk of a potential move to Australia.

The 23-year-old explored options in the NRL and rugby union in 2021 before signing a new three-year deal with his boyhood club.

Newman has held preliminary talks with the Rhinos over a new contract and is said to be on the radar of several Australian clubs but his future is up in the air heading into an important season for the England international.

"I need a big year," Newman told The Yorkshire Post.

"I'm coming into the final year of my deal. I'd like to have all that sorted before the start of the season so I can go into 2024 knowing what I'm doing.

"It probably is my preference to stay at Leeds but to go over to the NRL has always been an aspiration. It's just about when and where.

"We'll see what happens. I just want to get back enjoying my rugby and getting this club back to where it belongs."

The former Newsome Panthers junior is fresh from his most productive season since 2019, adding to his 17 appearances for Leeds with a breakthrough series at international level.

Harry Newman cut short his break to join his Leeds team-mates in pre-season training. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Newman was given an extended leave of absence after playing a full part in England's 3-0 whitewash of Tonga but cut his break short to start pre-season with the Rhinos.

"I love training," he said. "I've always loved it from being a kid.

"I came in a couple of times a week then three times a week and last week was my first official week back.

"We've got a bit of time off at Christmas but I'll probably train again anyway. I'd only be training at home if I wasn't in.

Harry Newman, right, enjoyed his first taste of England duty. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I need a big year and a big pre-season sets you up for it; I don't think I've had a full pre-season for the last three years through injury.

"I'm flying. I'm full of confidence, fit and raring to go again. I'm working with a nutritionist on the side as well. It's nothing major, just the right amount of everything to weigh what I want to weigh."

The Rhinos academy product appeared to be at risk of missing out on Shaun Wane's squad for the series against Tonga after the England boss said he would not entertain his lapses in discipline.

However, Newman convinced Wane that he was mature enough to handle the step up and did not let the former Wigan Warriors head coach down.

"It was massive," said Newman, who scored his first international try on his home ground at Headingley. "I loved every minute of it.

"It was the most special time of my life. Representing your country is what you always strive for.

"I've just learnt to handle myself a bit better on big occasions, pressure situations, and controlling it in the right manner.

"Sometimes it's just frustrating. We want a big year as a club, which would help.