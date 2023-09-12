Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman told he has two games to show he has temperament to play for England

England head coach Shaun Wane has told Harry Newman that he has two games to show he has the temperament for the international stage.

The Leeds Rhinos centre is in England's provisional 40-man squad for the upcoming series against Tonga but his attitude has been called into question during the 2023 campaign.

Newman's temperament has been in the spotlight since his latest return from injury, with the 23-year-old criticised for his behaviour in Leeds' 50-0 drubbing by Wigan Warriors last week.

Wane, who was at Headingley in his role as Wigan's leadership and management director, admits Newman would be struggling to make his final 24-man squad if he was naming it today.

"If it was now, probably not – but things can change over the next few weeks," said Wane during Tuesday's press conference in St Helens.

"He is a real talent and a good kid. I know he's not a bad kid off the field.

"It's just something he needs to get out of his game. He needs to improve and get better at that. I will not entertain that."

Newman has been hampered by a string of hamstring injuries in recent times but is enjoying his most productive season since 2019, featuring in 15 games so far.

Harry Newman is in England's 40-man provisional squad. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Wane has no doubts about Newman's ability.

"As a talent and a player, he's one of the best," added Wane.

Wane will select his squad from the 40 players that attended a get together on Monday night plus his NRL contingent.

Newman is competing with the likes of Herbie Farnworth, Jake Wardle and Mark Percival for a place in the final squad.

Harry Newman, left, tangles with Huddersfield Giants' Sam Hewitt. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Wane has not spoken with Newman directly about his discipline but stressed that the Leeds man has been left in doubt about the standards he demands.

"He was at the meeting last night," said Wane.

"It was a very general chat about what you need to do to get picked in the 24. That was for everybody.